Homeless man sentenced on drug charges

Jun. 2—LIMA — A man listed in court records as homeless who was simply passing through Lima last fall was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison Tuesday on drug and weapons charges.

Jeremy Nichols, 43, told Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser prior to sentencing he was glad he was caught with drugs during a traffic stop.

"I regret what I did, but I'm glad I got caught because I probably wouldn't be here if I didn't," Nichols said. "I was on my way down and I was probably going to overdose or die from drugs."

The man told Kohlrieser he had a successful job in the oil fields of Houston, Texas, when his common law wife had a breakdown. In the months after that he lost his job and his family and turned to drugs "to cope with the pain," he told the judge.

Nichols was indicted in November on charges of possession of heroin, a third-degree felony, with specification for the use of a firearm and the forfeiture of gun in a drug case; possession of cocaine, a first-degree felony with specifications for the use of a firearm and the forfeiture of a gun in a drug case; and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree with a specification for the forfeiture of a weapon.

In April he accepted a deal from prosecutors and pleaded guilty to the heroin charge and to an amended count of possession of cocaine, a felony of the second-degree, with specifications included.

On Tuesday, Kohlrieser sentenced Nichols to two years in prison on the possession of heroin charge. The judge ordered that sentenced to be served concurrently with a minimum three-year term for the cocaine charge. An additional one-year prison sentence was added for one firearm specification.

He was ordered to forfeit a handgun to the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force.

According to court documents Nichols was arrested by a deputy from the Allen County Sheriff's Office following a traffic stop on Sept. 24 of last year. During the stop the officer's K9 partner alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted.

Nichols was ordered to exit the vehicle and during a search of his person the officer found a bag of suspected heroin and another containing suspected cocaine. Another bag of suspected cocaine was found in the console of the vehicle.

Field tests of the suspected illicit drugs revealed an approximate gross weight of 47.9 grams of cocaine, court records show.