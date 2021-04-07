Homeless man to serve prison term for attack on girlfriend in Greensburg

Apr. 7—A former Washington County man who most recently lived in a tent near Lynch Field in Greensburg will serve up to five years in prison for attacking his girlfriend.

Chad T. Abbott, 26, who authorities said was homeless when charged in 2019, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of strangulation, terroristic threats, false imprisonment and multiple counts of simple assault. Police said witnesses reported Abbott attacked the woman at Lynch Field on Aug. 29, 2019. The woman was treated for bruises, cuts and abrasions.

According to court records, the woman told police she was living with Abbott in a tent when he became abusive during an argument. Police said witnesses reported the woman hid in a Lynch Field bathroom as Abbott stood outside and made threats.

When police arrived at Lynch Field, Abbott fled and led officers, including the Greensburg police dog Falco, on a chase through a heavily wooded area before he was captured. According to court records, the woman claimed Abbott pushed her down a hillside and later fell atop her, put his hands around her throat and threatened to kill her at least two times.

As part of a plea bargain, prosecutors dismissed one felony count of strangulation and a misdemeanor offense of resisting arrest.

Westmoreland County Judge Christopher Feliciani sentenced Abbott to serve 2 1/2 to 5 years in prison and 3 additional years of probation. Abbott was given credit for the time he has served in jail since his arrest and will be transferred to state prison to serve the remaining portion of his sentence.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .