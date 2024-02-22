Homeless man sets car on fire after being denied free food at Carl’s Jr.

A 26-year-old homeless man who was denied free food at a restaurant in Arcadia was arrested after lighting the store manager’s vehicle on fire and attempting to set fire to him as well, authorities said.

The incident happened on Feb. 12 at a Carl’s Jr. located at 165 East Duarte Road, according to the Arcadia Police Department.

At around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the location on reports of an “attempted murder in progress.”

Police say that when a Carl’s Jr. employee refused to give the 26-year-old free food, he left the store and returned, armed with a can of gasoline and a lighter.

“The suspect poured gasoline on the manager’s vehicle and set it on fire,” police said. “He then chased the manager with the gas can and lighter, attempting to pour it on him and set him on fire.”

Video of the incident shows heavy black smoke billowing off the vehicle with flames visible on and beneath the pickup truck. Photos show the vehicle sustained heavy damage from the fire.

“He hasn’t gotten compensated [for his truck],” Sanders Daniels, who works nearby and witnessed the incident, said of the manager. “He’s a very good guy, him and his family. They reach out and try to do the best they can for people.”

The manager and another store employee were eventually able to tackle the suspect and hold him down until officers arrived.

The suspect was booked at the Arcadia City Jail. Authorities did not provide any details on the types of charges the man could be facing.

