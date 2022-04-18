Homeless man shot in Brunswick parking lot, police say

A homeless man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound Monday, the Glynn County Police Department confirmed.

According to GCPD, the homeless man, who has not been identified, got into a verbal altercation with an unknown man driving a white car near the Parkers Store.

STORY: Glynn County PD investigating death at private party

The man followed the driver with a shopping cart and engaged him again. Afterward, the man stumbled away from the car and fell to the ground.

GCPD responded to the parking lot of 5343 New Jesup Highway around 9:31 a.m. and found the man with a gunshot wound. The driver left the scene toward I-95, police say.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact GCPD via phone at 912-554-3645 or email at gcpdcrimetips@glynncountyga-gov. You can also call Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories