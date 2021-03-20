Homeless man shot and killed in NE Fresno, police say

When police arrived, a security guard told officers he shot and killed a homeless man who attacked him.

- This morning, a homicide investigation is underway after a fight between a security guard and a homeless man ended in gunfire. Police responded to calls of a shooting at the Best Western near Fresno Street and Shaw Avenue just after 11 o'clock last night. When they arrived, the security guard told officers he shot and killed a homeless man who attacked him. An innocent bystander was also caught in the crossfire. The security guard told police he was making his usual rounds when he came across the homeless man, and that's when things got physical between the two men and the fight escalated.

LT. ISRAEL REYES: The security guard is claiming that he had to shoot the transient in self-defense. Our homicide detectives are here, and they're all obviously going to interview everybody that's involved.

- When the security guard opened fire, a stray bullet hit a 33-year-old man in the arm. He was standing in a nearby parking lot. He is, however, expected to survive his injuries. Detectives still on scene this morning reviewing surveillance footage from the hotel.

