Homeless man smeared his blood on Miami Beach Holocaust Memorial, cops say

The Holocaust Memorial in Miami Beach was defaced with a man’s blood Tuesday morning, unreadable words smeared onto it. Police say they have arrested the person responsible.

Christopher Green, a 44-year-old homeless man, was charged with criminal mischief on a place of worship. He is jailed on a $5,000 bond.

Around 10:15 a.m., Christopher Green, a 44-year-old homeless man, was seen by several people digging into his forearm, cutting himself and then using his blood to smear it along the Holocaust Memorial of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, on 1933 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach police said.

What he penned in his own blood was unreadable, just numerous letters of the alphabet, police said.

The Holocaust program coordinator promptly called police. Green left before officers arrived.

On Thursday, a Miami Beach intelligence unit saw him walking on the MacArthur Causeway.

When asked about defacing the memorial he said, without hesitation police say, “I didn’t mean any harm by that. It was just my blood.”

Officers asked why he did it and Green told them, “I was trying to spell out in my blood ‘Abracadabra’. The Holocaust Museum is a magical place so I wanted to do something magical. I have nothing against the Jewish people, and I thought the place was magical.”

The Greater Miami Jewish Federation told Local 10 News that the memorial is a sacred place where people come to remember lives lost. They say violence of any kind should not be tolerated.