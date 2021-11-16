Homeless man stabbed several times after coming to robbery victim’s aid, Texas cops say

A homeless man is in critical condition after he confronted a trio of men robbing a customer at knife-point outside a Texas gas station, police told news outlets.

In the late afternoon on Monday, Nov. 15, a red SUV pulled into a Houston-area gas station, and three men armed with knives climbed out, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office told KPRC.

They went up to another man who was fueling up, the outlet reported. There was an altercation between the men, but the victim dropped their wallet and phone, and one of the suspects took them, according to investigators.

A homeless man saw the robbery unfolding, grabbed a machete and decided to intervene, police told media outlets.

“He was across the street. He came and tried to help the guy getting robbed and that’s when the other guys got him, three against one,” Roberto Diaz, an employee at a nearby food truck, told KTRK. “I saw a machete and a couple of knives and pretty sure he got stabbed really bad.”

The “Good Samaritan” was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, deputies told the TV station.

The suspects have been charged with aggravated assault, and aggravated robbery, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Two of them — Ivan Suarez and Nathan Rhodes — have been arrested, and a third, Mario Segura, remained at large as of Nov. 16.

