Homeless man steals Amazon delivery van in Ormond Beach, drives it to Barberville

A homeless man claimed he was lost so he stole an Amazon delivery van on Sunday to find his way out of an Ormond Beach neighborhood, police said.

Matthew Darwin Houghtaling, 35, then drove nearly 20 miles to a Circle K gas station at State Road 40 and U.S. 17 in Barberville where he was arrested by Volusia County deputies, an Ormond Beach police report shows.

Houghtaling was in the Volusia County Branch Jail on Monday charged with grand theft of a vehicle, trafficking in methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana. He was held on $30,500 bail.

To New York in a tow truck? Woman steals tow truck in Ormond, tries to drive to New York, officials say

Ormond Beach police said the Amazon driver was delivering a package at a Creek Bluff Way home around 1 p.m. when Houghtaling entered the van and started it. The Amazon delivery driver tried to take back the vehicle from Houghtaling but he drove off, police said.

Police were called and with the help of an Amazon manager, they tracked the van as it sped at 70 mph west on State Road 40, according to a report.

The in-vehicle camera showed Houghtaling appeared to be nodding off as he was driving, the police report noted.

Volusia County deputies spotted the Amazon van behind the Circle K in Barberville at 1:25 p.m. and took Houghtaling into custody. They turned him over to Ormond Beach police, the report states.

After Ormond Beach police read Houghtaling his Miranda rights, he started rambling and apologizing for stealing the van and said he was lost, the report said.

"The Defendant stated he was lost in the neighborhood and thought that taking the vehicle would be his way out," Ormond Beach police wrote in their report.

After the arrest, Ormond Beach police searched Houghtaling and found him with methamphetamine and marijuana, the report detailed.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida man stole van claiming he was lost