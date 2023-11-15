Homeless man suspected of breaking into West Lafayette apartment

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Rio Michaels broke into a vacant apartment early Wednesday because he believed he'd been threatened and was being chased.

He wasn't, West Lafayette police said, noting that they did check into Michaels' claims.

Michaels, 50, homeless, appeared to be impaired as he spoke with officers and firefighters after he broke into 325 Brown St. about 1:55 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

He cut himself on glass as he broke into the apartment, but was not seriously injured, police said.

Once inside the apartment, Michaels damaged the rental and caused the unit's fire sprinkler system to start, which alerted police and firefighters of the problem, police said.

Michaels was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his minor cuts and to determine if he was healthy enough to be taken to jail.

Officers booked Michaels into the Tippecanoe County Jail about 3:45 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion of burglary, criminal mischief and false informing for pulling a fire alarm when there was no fire, police said.

Michaels remained jailed late Wednesday morning in lieu of bond, according to online jail records.

