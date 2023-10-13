Homeless man suspected in deadly El Paso stabbing arrested in Miami area

A homeless man wanted in El Paso on a murder charge in connection with a deadly stabbing earlier this year is now in custody in Miami.

Aaron Durnell Williams, 43, is currently incarcerated at the Miami-Dade County Metrowest Detention Center in Florida awaiting extradition to El Paso, according to an El Paso police spokesman and local jail records.

Williams has been jailed since Sept. 1 when he was arrested in Florida on charges of petty theft battery and possession of an open container of alcohol, according to Miami-Dade County jail records. A jail log shows Williams has an extradition warrant as an out-of-state fugitive.

Williams is accused of fatally stabbing 18-year-old Jadon Jeter Robinson during an argument on Feb. 2 in the area of Noble Street and Magoffin Avenue near the Opportunity Center for the Homeless in the Magoffin neighborhood of South El Paso, the U.S. Marshals Service and El Paso police said.

Both Williams and Robinson were homeless at the time of the stabbing, police said.

Robinson, who had lived in Northeast El Paso, was stabbed multiple times and died after being rushed into emergency surgery at Las Palmas Medical Center, 1801 N. Oregon St., police officials said.

El Paso police have been looking for Williams on a murder warrant since the deadly stabbing in February. Williams speaks fluent Spanish and is also known as "Jesus Rivera."

In July, the U.S. Marshals Service's Lone Star Fugitive Task Force issued a fugitive bulletin asking for information to help located Williams, who was described as reputed member of the Gangster Disciples street gang with ties to Miami and Fort Lauderdale along with several other cities.

