Homeless man waiting for NYC subway train stabbed in neck in unprovoked attack, possibly paralyzed

A homeless man waiting for a Queens subway train was stabbed in the neck in an unprovoked attack and possibly left paralyzed, police said Wednesday.

The 36-year-old victim was waiting for a Manhattan-bound A train inside the Rockaway Blvd. station in Ozone Park when the assailant approached him from behind about 2:25 p.m. Sunday, cops said.

Without saying a word, the attacker stabbed the victim twice in the right side of the neck and took off as the victim crumpled to the ground.

Medics rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition — and could be paralyzed from the neck down, police said.

The victim was staying in a nearby homeless shelter. It wasn’t immediately clear to police if the two men know each other or are strangers.

Cops on Wednesday released a surveillance photo of the suspect clutching the knife in his right hand after the attack. They are asking the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.