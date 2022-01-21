Homeless man waives hearing on felony weapon charge

Jan. 21—A 37-year-old defendant has been ordered to stand trial on a charge that he threatened a store clerk with a hammer when the clerk confronted him about trying to steal a can of a malt beverage.

Christopher L. Britt — listed as homeless on court records — waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon and a misdemeanor count of stealing. Associate Judge Joseph Hensley set Britt's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for March 14.

A probable-cause affidavit states that on Oct. 13 the defendant entered the Downtown Corner Mart on West Fourth Street in downtown Joplin and tried to steal a can of Four Loko. A clerk confronted him and made him put it back, according to the affidavit.

He then took the can again, threatened the clerk with a hammer and fled the store, according to the affidavit.