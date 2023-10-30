Homeless man wanted for Augusta shooting, considered 'armed and dangerous'

A homeless man wanted for a shooting in Augusta on Sunday should be considered "armed and dangerous," according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Daniel Ortalaza, 39, homeless, is wanted in connection to a shooting on the 2100 block of Stevens Road, according to a news release.

Ortalaza is 6 feet tall and weighs 185 pounds, according to the release. He has long, curly black hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his chest and arms.

He is known to frequent the area near Stevens Road, according to the release.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Inv. Alex Haskins at 706-821-1078 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: "Armed and dangerous" homeless man wanted for Augusta shooting