Homeless man, woman dead in shooting at Oxnard Transportation Center

A homeless man and woman died in an apparent double shooting Sunday morning at the Oxnard Transportation Center.

The Oxnard Police Department said they were called to the center at 201 E. Fourth St. at 6:30 a.m. on a report of two people who were unresponsive and bleeding from gunshot wounds.

Oxnard police said they found the pair sitting on a bench near the train platform, and both had likely been bleeding for some time. They were likely discovered hours after they had been shot, police said.

The woman was described as 34 years old and the man as 66 years old. Their names were being withheld pending notification of family, police said.

Sgt. Cody Collet said no arrests had been made as of 1:30 p.m. Eight officers were part of the initial response.

The Oxnard Police Department Major Crimes Unit also responded and took over the investigation.

Sgt. Edgar Fernandez, who was at the scene, described the woman and man as homeless.

He said investigators are gathering evidence to help determine a timeline for the shooting but they believe the pair was shot some time in the early morning hours.

Fernandez said officers do not yet have a suspect though they do not believe it's gang related.

"We're still in the very early stages," he said of their investigation.

Their deaths are believed to be Oxnard's second and third of 2022.

The city of Oxnard offers a reward of $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any individuals responsible for committing homicides within the city.

Investigators are encouraging anyone who has any information, may have heard or seen anything to contact Detective Kaya Boysan 805-385-7645.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: 2 dead in shooting at Oxnard Transportation Center