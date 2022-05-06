Homeless man's assault charge dismissed

May 6—A homeless man's assault charge was dismissed Thursday when the man he was accused of attacking with a club three months ago did not show up to testify at a preliminary hearing.

Christopher L. Britt, 37, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a felony count of second-degree assault. But the prosecutor's office said the charge was being dismissed due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim.

Britt was accused of attacking another man Feb. 11 in a yard on Grand Avenue. A probable-cause affidavit states that he hit the man in the head four or five times with a club, leaving a laceration on the side of the head that purportedly required four to five staples to close.

The defendant had been ordered to stand trial in March on charges that he threatened a clerk at the Downtown Corner Mart on West Fourth Street in Joplin with a hammer when the clerk confronted him about trying to steal a can of malt liquor.