Homeless man's assault charge dismissed

Nov. 4—The Jasper County prosecutor's office has dismissed a felony assault charge that a homeless 52-year-old defendant was facing.

John C. Hellams, of Joplin, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree assault. Prosecutor Theresa Kenney cited evidentiary issues after dismissing the charge in advance of the hearing.

Hellams was arrested on the charge the night of Sept. 4 after throwing a brick at a woman that hit her in the head, splitting open a cut on her ear, according to a probable-cause affidavit.