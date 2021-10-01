Homeless man's robbery charge dismissed

Oct. 1—A robbery charge that a Joplin homeless man was facing was dismissed Thursday due to prosecutors' loss of contact with the alleged victim, described in court records as a disabled man in a wheelchair.

Michael M. McKenzie, 55, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree robbery. The hearing was scuttled when the prosecutor's office announced that it was dropping the charge due to the loss of contact with James Kraus.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case alleged that McKenzie went to the home of Kraus on Jan. 3, 2020, and was consuming intoxicants when he became verbally abusive toward his host, who asked him to leave. The defendant purportedly refused to do so and punched Kraus in the face until he lost consciousness.

When Kraus regained consciousness, he saw that McKenzie was gone and that $350 and his cellphone were missing, according to the affidavit. Kraus was left with black eye, a large bruise on his thigh and other bruises on his arms.