Homeless Memorial Service: Cape residents remember 60 people lost to homelessness in 2023

HYANNIS — On Dec. 21, the longest night of the year, Cape Cod residents gathered to remember the people who died in 2023 who were experiencing homelessness or had at some point in their lives.

“Simply by being present today, we can revive the lost lives with dignity, respect and honor,” said Marilyn Lariviere, director of Homeless Ministries for the Cape Cod Council of Churches and its Youth StreetReach program.

“Those individuals (who are experiencing homelessness) need to know that they are not alone. The agencies present tonight have joined together as a community to help these people in need,” she said. “It is important to make it known that we do care and we want to make sure that no one is invisible to us.”

The church bell tolls as Chelsea Karvonen, right, of the Duffy Health Center, reads the names of those who have died in the last year during a Homeless Persons Memorial Service at the First Baptist Church of Hyannis Thursday night.

Each year the Cape Cod Council of Churches organizes the Homeless Persons Memorial Service at the First Baptist Church of Hyannis. The service was organized in collaboration with agencies serving those who experience homelessness including Barnstable Police Department, Barnstable Public Schools, Cape Cod Synagogue, Champ Homes, Duffy Health Center, Housing Assistance Corp., St. Joseph’s Shelter, Vinfen and Youth StreetReach, a Cape Cod Council of Churches program in which young people interact with people who have or are experiencing homelessness.

The memorial remembered 60 people known to have who died this year. The service started with opening greetings from the Rev. Robert A. Killefer Jr. of the First Baptist Church and the opening prayers, closing remarks and blessings were conducted by the Rev. Pamela Wannie, Pastor for Homeless Ministries at the Cape Cod Council of Churches.

What leads to homelessness on Cape Cod

Chelsea Karvonen, community outreach manager, at Duffy Health Center in Hyannis, said people become homeless for several reasons including a lack of education, coming out of foster care, underemployment and being underpaid.

“The number one cause of homelessness today is a lack of affordable and supportive housing in our community,” she said.

“We are seeing increases in people who need emergency shelters, also an increase in those who are losing rentals and are having tremendous difficulty finding alternative permanent housing,” Edye Nesmith, executive director of Cape Cod Council of Churches told the Times on Monday.

Names of those who died in 2023 read

Several members of the community took turns to read out the names of the lost lives.

Retired Barnstable police piper Dave Cameron plays a recessional moving past the altar filled with candles to remember those who died in 2023 at a Homeless Persons Memorial Service at the First Baptist Church of Hyannis Thursday, the longest night of the year.

Adam Burnett, executive director of Champ Homes led the group for a final bell toll and moment of silence in remembrance of those not named during the service.

“It is possible that there are so many more lost lives that we do not know about,” said Burnett. “For those beautiful souls, who were isolated and separated from society, we remember and honor them today.”

The memorial concluded with a dinner service provided by the Youth Group of the Community of Jesus.

The National Coalition for the Homeless, the National Consumer Advisory Board, and the National Health Care for the Homeless Council encourage communities to host annual public events on or near Dec. 21, the winter solstice and longest night of the year, to remember individuals who have died homeless in the past year.

Rasheek Tabassum Mujib writes about health care and education. Reach herat rmujib@capecodonline.com.

