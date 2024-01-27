Homeless site not opening due to miscommunication between Sacramento County and city governments

(FOX40.COM) — A safe homeless parking site has been scrapped by the city of Sacramento after a miscommunication between Sacramento County and city officials led to the displacement of dozens of unhoused residents that the site was set to serve.

An empty parking lot, located at Watt Avenue near Walerga Road, is where Sacramento County received 1.3 million dollars to create a safe parking site for about 30 to 40 people living in RVs and vehicles along Roseville Road.

Sacramento County to consider parking community for the homeless

County officials say this miscommunication happened because the city of Sacramento conducted an encampment sweep of those camps and vehicles, which was around the same time that the county applied for a grant to complete the safe site project.

When November rolled around and Sacramento County announced that it had officially received the money for the site, that was the same moment officials learned that the people they planned to serve were no longer there.

“We’ve never had this situation happen before,” said Janna Haynes, Sacramento County’s homeless services and housing spokesperson. She continued, “We were not made aware of that sweep because it’s not in our jurisdiction, [so] we were not asked to go out there with [the city of Sacramento].”

Bob Erlenbusch, a Sacramento-area homeless advocate, said situations like these are exactly the reason why he and other advocates opposed encampment sweeps in the first place.

“This isn’t something that’s falling through the cracks. This fell through the Grand Canyon,” Erlenbusch said. “The city and the county, I’m sick and tired of hearing how great they’re collaborating. They’re not coordinating, [which is] to the detriment of our unhoused neighbors.”

Sacramento County begins biannual count of homeless population

Tim Swanson, spokesperson for the city of Sacramento, said to FOX40 that the city’s community response team went to Roseville Road two weeks before the sweep was conducted and offered a temporary stay at the Outreach and Engagement Center to the homeless people who occupied the area.

He said seven people accepted a spot.

Now, Sacramento County officials said to FOX40 that they didn’t know about the sweep conducted by the city, nor were they aware that the city was setting up its shelter-and-service site on Roseville Road, which is just a few blocks away from the Watt Avenue location mentioned earlier.

Additionally, the county said it is now working with the state of California to find another way to use the 1.3 million dollars to help provide housing for the homeless.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.