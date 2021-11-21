Homeless Pasco man dies after being found unconscious in his Franklin jail cell

A homeless Pasco WA man known for often seen riding his bicycle downtown has died after being found unconscious in his Franklin County jail cell.

Jesus Alejandro Payan, 23, had been in the jail for about 2 1/2 weeks when he was found Friday night unresponsive in his cell, said a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office news release.

“Alex” Payan, also known as “ASAP,” had turned himself in to authorities on Nov. 2 after police were looking for him in connection with the stabbing of a 19-year-old man, said Pasco police at the time.

The teen suffered life-threatening injuries but was expected to recover.

Payan was being held in a single-person cell on charges of first-degree assault and first-degree robbery.

He was found about 10:30 p.m. during a routine security check, said the sheriff’s office which operates the jail.

Jesus Alejandro Payan

Corrections deputies and onsite medical staff immediately began lifesaving measures until an ambulance arrived and transported him a block away to Lourdes Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, said sheriff’s officials.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office investigations unit and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident, said the news release.

The Franklin County Jail on North 4th Avenue in Pasco.

No other information was expected to be released before Monday.

Blanca Verduzco has started a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of of Payan’s mother, Guadalupe Chavez, to raise money for his funeral expenses.

“... (W)e are all devastated about his sudden death, I am a single mother of 7 currently unemployed, we were not prepared for this sudden loss and asking for donations to put my son to rest any little will help,” said the post.

Downtown stabbing

Payan was charged in connection with a stabbing Nov. 2 in the area of Lewis Street between 9th and 10th avenues, possibly near the alley between a convenience store and a motel, said a police Facebook post at the time.

Jesus Alejandro Payan, 23, turned himself in to Pasco police Nov. 2 in connection with a stabbing investigation.

The 19-year-old Pasco victim was hospitalized with wounds to his chest and arm.

Officers identified Payan as the suspect and alerted the community that Payan was wanted and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Soon after, one of his relatives contacted police and said he wanted to turn himself in. He was arrested without incident