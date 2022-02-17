Homeless People In Banning, Beaumont: Count Begins Next Week

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA — Riverside County's point-in-time homeless count will go forward as planned next week, officials said Thursday, with hundreds of volunteers and county employees slated to fan out to tally the number of people who are chronically unsheltered — including in the Pass Area.

"The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires the point-in-time count for Riverside County to continue receiving federal funding for homeless programs," according to a Department of Public Social Services statement. "The count also helps agencies better target where resources should be placed, as well as tracks progress in the effort to reduce homelessness."

The principal countywide census is set for Feb. 23. However, there will be ongoing surveys on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 to better gauge youth homelessness, officials said.

The count was originally scheduled for Jan. 26-28, but that was rescinded and replaced with the new dates because of an upswing in coronavirus infections last month.

Members of faith-based groups, churches and civic affairs organizations, along with college students and many others have signed up to take part in the effort. There will additionally be employees from DPSS, the Department of Housing & Workforce Solutions and public safety agencies involved.

More than 700 volunteers are expected to be on hand to verify the status of individuals living in cars, under bridges, in transient encampments, homeless shelters and other locations throughout the county.

The 2021 homeless census was severely curtailed, with no real canvassing of known transient dwelling spaces, because of the coronavirus public health shutdowns last winter. Reports were mostly based on shelter interactions and did not provide an accurate representation of the county's homeless population.

The January 2020 count revealed that nearly 3,000 adults and youths were chronically homeless countywide — about a 3 percent increase from the prior year.

In 2020, the count determined Banning had 43 homeless individuals, while Beaumont had 16.



No previous experience with the point-in-time count is necessary to volunteer. Some training is required, and although people as young as 16 years old can participate, minors have to be accompanied by an adult.

Volunteers must also have a smartphone or tablet to conduct the survey and be able to walk up to two hours.

The data are used by HUD to determine how to distribute federal homeless relief funding, and by policymakers in determining the scope of homelessness nationwide — including what's working, and what's not.

