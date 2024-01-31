Homeless people died in the recent snowstorm. Memphians must extend our hearts and hands.

My heart is heavy when it comes to the homeless.

Considering the recent Artic weather here in Memphis and beyond, I feel for those who did not have shelter and heat. I realize there were opportunities for housing for many of the people living on the street. Yet, I also know that some of those unhoused people refused help. That likely was because they are mentally and emotionally ill. They don’t trust people and they don’t want to leave the familiar surroundings that have become their home.

My church, Beulah Baptist, is currently launching a program to help the homeless in Orange Mound, the historic community that was the first African American neighborhood in the country.

Over the years, many among the working- and middle-class residents and their well-cared for homes and neighborhood have fallen into despair. Yet, the proud and resilient residents of the area still care for each other and their community.

What happened after the homeless shelter closed?

There is no homeless shelter in Orange Mound. The facility that once cared for the unhoused was closed after it was declared “not safe for occupancy.”

The church put together what we call “blessings bags,” clear one-gallon food storage bags filled with items those living on the street might appreciate.

We included socks, hats and gloves, hand sanitizer, bottled water, toothpaste and toothbrushes, soap and snacks. In some bags, church members also inserted personal wipes, facial tissue, a $5 or $10 bill or perhaps a roll of coins.

The congregation also is conducting a coat drive for people who are homeless.

This is a volunteer effort from a small church. We know that these “blessings bags” fall far short of eliminating the hardships homeless people are experiencing; but we just want the dozens with whom we connect to know that they are thought about and loved. Maybe this small gesture will inspire some to allow organizations in Memphis to help them.

One such organization is the Community Alliance for the Homeless, which recently hosted its annual event in conjunction with the “Point-In-Time Count” for unhoused people. The Point-In-Time Count takes place every January across the country.

We are seeing a record number of homeless people in America

The Community Alliance offered much-needed services in one location. Those who were identified as homeless during the early morning count were invited to the event, where they could get assistance ranging from housing and healthcare to getting free glasses and a haircut.

Memphis Mayor Paul Young said at the Community Alliance event that his administration is committed to helping the homeless. “This is something that I really feel personally, because as some of you may know, I have a brother that is experiencing homelessness in Nashville. I know the woes of a family member that’s trying to help somebody. . .”

According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 2023 Annual Homelessness Assessment report, more than 650,000 people in this country did not have permanent shelter. That’s a record number of homeless people in the U.S., and an increase of 12% over 2022. Of those 650,000 people, 111,620 children were homeless last year. Keep in mind that these numbers reflect only those people who were counted. Thousands more might have been sleeping in cars or abandoned buildings.

Black and brown communities are most affected

HUD says that behind this increase in American homelessness are “rising housing costs, surging immigration, and the end of many COVID-19 relief programs.” Economic inequities also were cited as a cause of homelessness.

In addition, it was noted that there is a broad wealth gap across racial lines, particularly for Black residents and Hispanic/Latin groups.

The report indicated that “64 percent of unhoused individuals in America are Black or Hispanic/Latino.”

Also notable is that 2023 saw the most significant increase – 2,445 – in homelessness among veterans since HUD began tracking the numbers. Also disturbing is the increase in what HUD calls “chronic homelessness,” individuals with disabilities who have been homeless for more than 12 months or who have experienced several periods of extended homelessness during the past three years.

In 2023, this group comprised 31% of all unhoused individuals, the highest proportion since record keeping began.

Local authorities have removed encampments

Esther Cook Jones, founder of the advocacy group Guns Down in Orange Mound, often interacts with the homeless in the neighborhood. “It’s important to know that they are people like all of us,” says Jones. “They just have problems that led them to life on the street.

“Some are on drugs, and some are homeless because of bad luck. Some could be living with family, but they live on the street because they can’t take their drugs into the family home. Others have some income, but it’s not enough to take care of themselves. They all need our help.”

Just last week, the Memphis Police Department was called to clear out a homeless enclave in Orange Mound. When these kinds of measures are taken, the authorities usually transport the individuals to a shelter or agency that can help them find permanent housing and other services.

Last June, the Memphis Police worked with a coalition of state and local agencies to remove homeless individuals living on state property under highway overpasses in the Memphis area, including the flyover near Summer Avenue and Interstate-240. (No one was charged, but it is a felony to camp on state property in Tennessee.)

Salvation Army and MIFA are among agencies providing assistance

The Hospitality HUB was a lead agency that helped with the homeless during that incident. The organization was founded in 2007 to help connect homeless individuals with needed resources. The HUB works with 200 organizations. Last June, the HUB executive director estimated there were 3,500 to 4,200 homeless individuals in Memphis.

At the Jan. 29 Shelby County Commission meeting, Commissioner Britney Thornton, a longtime advocate for the homeless, brought up the county’s promise to match city funding of the HUB with $2.5 million. Hopefully that discussion will continue at the next commission meeting.

The Salvation Army also is devoted to helping the unhoused. With a presence in Memphis since 1900, the Salvation Army opened its Purdue Center of Hope in 2000 with three shelters on site that house up to 130 people each night.

It is thelargest provider of shelter and services to homeless women and children in Memphis. The center also aids in addiction recovery and job placement.

Another major resource for the homeless is the Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association, which offers family programs that provide basic services to prevent homelessness, stabilize family and encourage independence.

MIFA has a 24-hour Hotline for Homeless Families that helps them connect to shelter and other resources (901-529-4545). The organization also has a Rapid Rehousing program that helps families with children get short-term assistance to quickly obtain permanent stable housing (901-529-4531).

Lynn Norment

These are just a few of the organizations working diligently in Memphis to end homelessness. While these facilities have funds, staff and resources to help, many among the unhoused prefer to live on the streets, in abandoned cars and buildings, or temporarily stay with family or friends rather than seek help from such agencies.

That’s why it is up to us – churches, individuals, neighborhood organizations – to do what we can to help the homeless as well. Even the simplest of outreach, such as the blessings bags, might turn a life around.

Lynn Norment, a columnist for The Commercial Appeal, is a former editor for Ebony Magazine.

