Homeless people forced to stay in makeshift shelters as coronavirus spreads. What they need is real housing

FORT COLLINS, Colorado — James Anderson jammed a pocketknife deep into the earth, a yellow string stretching from the handle to where it was tied to his flimsy green tent.

"I think that'll hold," he said as a gust of wind rattled the fabric. "I hope it will. I think it will."

All around him, dozens of men and women were similarly using makeshift stakes and rope to strengthen their tents. Others piled up their meager belongings to make windbreaks as a storm forecast to drop 10 inches of snow on the city darkened the sky.

An estimated 553,000 people experience homelessness on any given night in the United States, a dangerous living situation that's being exacerbated by the coronavirus outbreak. Amid the pandemic, many have been pushed into shelters or encampments like this one on the playing fields of a city-owned recreation center. But advocates say real solutions are needed -- not temporary, makeshift housing -- and are warning federal leaders that the nation will only remain as healthy as its less fortunate residents.

Public health officials and advocates for the homeless have for decades warned that people living on the streets are generally sicker and more vulnerable than most Americans. But the coronavirus outbreak has hammered that point home with deadly seriousness: At least 27 people experiencing homelessness have already died in New York City, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, where nearly 14,000 died as of Tuesday, or nearly one third of the nation's death toll.

The challenge will likely get worse, experts say, because 22.2 million Americans have lost their jobs in the wake of national closures.

"We have a pandemic laid over an epidemic. We have a situation that's suddenly at the front of people's mind because they recognize that the health of their neighbor has immense impact on their own health," said Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, the Western District commander for the Salvation Army, the nation's largest non-government social services provider with 7,600 sites nationally.

John Carlin sits with his dog Brando outside a shelter for people experiencing homelessness in Fort Collins, Colorado, during the coronavirus outbreak. More

Advocates for people experiencing homelessness said they are frustrated at the slow pace of response, with many accusing the federal government of being more interested in bailing out Wall Street than Main Street, especially since most services are provided at the local level, and are heavily dependent on charity and sales taxes.

To further complicate matters, homeless people may miss out on the federal stimulus checks and other benefits being offered if they have no fixed address at which to receive mail.

Roughly 17 out of every 10,000 Americans experience homelessness, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, a nonpartisan organization based in Washington, D.C. Of those, about 33 percent are families with children.

Federal guidelines for helping slow the spread of coronavirus call for people experiencing homelessness to either be sheltered in large "congregate" shelters, like recreation centers or auditoriums, or in encampments like the one in Fort Collins. Those measures are cheaper in the short term than providing proper housing.

In Fort Collins, city officials and multiple nonprofit agencies have transformed a recreation center on the edge of the city's historic downtown into a shelter for up to 200 men and women. It's a place where they can get three free meals a day while health officials take their temperature and preside over handwashing stations and flush toilets. They're encouraged to sleep inside, although many still prefer their tents.