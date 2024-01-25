Homeless people found warmth, more in Oak Ridge during freezing temps, wintry weather

The snow and ice are disappearing now, and the temperatures are warmer, but for a week during the Great Snow of January 2024 people in need of shelter and more found it at an Oak Ridge church.

The warming center at Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church closed on Monday afternoon, exactly one week after it was set up by Tennessee Out-Reach Center for Homeless (TORCH), the church and volunteers. Volunteers Jeremy Wallace and Amanda Branche told The Oak Ridger four or five homeless people took advantage of the warming center each day and night, and thanks to donations, TORCH set up a mother and two children in a hotel, as the warming center was only for adults.

A TORCH email sent out Wednesday said 12 individuals were provided safe shelter and/or supplies, such as sleeping bags, blankets, coats, food, water and coffee.

In addition to people from the church, and the general community volunteering to staff the warming shelter, Oak Ridge churches donated food and other supplies, they said.

"It was insane how much food was donated," Wallace said. So much food was donated, he and Branche said, that volunteers took some of it to a warming center in Knoxville.

Volunteers totaled about 40, she said.

Asked if the people who stayed at the warming center were homeless or were living at places without adequate heat, Branche said they were homeless. She said one man mentioned living in a tent, while she heard others talking about staying on various friends' couches.

Wallace said he thought there were other homeless people in the area in need during the wintry weather, but for some reasons they decided to not come to the warming center. As an example, he mentioned one couple reportedly staying in a car in Rocky Top who did not come.

The TORCH email stated: "We owe a special thanks to the Oak Ridge Ministerial Association (ORMA) and the people of Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church (ORUUC). They welcomed those in need of shelter with open arms. They set up a volunteer list, organized the volunteer schedule, provided food, showers, games and much more to create a hospitable temporary home for those with no place to go. If you have the opportunity, please email or call ORMA or ORUUC to express your gratitude."

A warming center was set up last winter also, Wallace said.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Homeless people found warmth, more in Oak Ridge during winter storm