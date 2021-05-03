Homeless person’s dog shot and killed, NC cops say. Search underway for the shooter

Mitchell Willetts
·1 min read

A man walked up to a homeless person Sunday afternoon, pulled a gun and shot their dog in front of them, according to police in Morganton, North Carolina.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. near Jerry’s Neighborhood Store, Morganton Public Safety said Monday on Facebook, sharing pictures of the suspect and their vehicle.

Morganton police say this man is suspected of shooting a homeless person&#x002019;s dog Sunday afternoon.
Morganton police say this man is suspected of shooting a homeless person’s dog Sunday afternoon.

The dog, named “DJ,” was shot multiple times, according to police.

“We are sad to report that DJ died as a result of the gunshot wounds,” MPD said. “Any assistance from the public in identifying the suspect would be kept confidential.”

The suspect was seen in this vehicle.
The suspect was seen in this vehicle.

A motive has not yet been determined for the shooting.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is encouraged to email clail@morgantonps.org, or call Morganton Crime Stoppers at 828-437-3333.

Recommended Stories

  • Fort Worth man accused in fentanyl overdose death of Parker County 18-year-old

    Brosnon Marquis Ashton, 29, was arrested last week as he left his Fort Worth home.

  • Three Dead, Including Gunman, in Shooting at Wisconsin Casino

    Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Two people were shot dead at a hotel and casino in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Saturday night before police fatally shot the gunman, authorities say. Another victim was left seriously injured. “The suspect is deceased. The police have shot the suspect so there’s no threat to the public,” Lt. Kevin Pawlak of the Brown County Sheriff's Office said at a late-night press conference near the scene. The gunman, he said, was “targeting a specific victim who was not there but he decided to still shoot some of the victim’s friends and coworkers, it appears.”The gunman has not yet been identified, and Pawlak said it is not yet clear if he himself was an employee, or if he simply had a relationship of some kind with an employee. News about the fate of the suspect and the victims came after hours of chaos that began at around 7:30 p.m., when police first responded to the casino in Ashwaubenon for reports of an active shooter. Video from the scene showed police vehicles swarming the building, and officers rushing inside, some apparently with weapons drawn, as the casino took to Twitter to warn the public to stay away. Officials with the Oneida Nation, which operates the casino in Ashwaubenon, confirmed earlier that several people had been shot and said the suspected gunman was believed to be apprehended. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said just before 10 p.m. local time that there was “no longer a threat to the community.” Melinda J. Danforth, the director of intergovernmental affairs for Oneida Nation, told The Daily Beast the shooting occurred in the restaurant of the Radisson Inn that is connected to the casino.A witness interviewed by local news outlet WFRV-TV was quoted as saying that casino guests were evacuated from the building and “within minutes of the evacuation, multiple gunshots from the active shooter and police were shot. Went on for a couple minutes and then ceased.”An unnamed witness quoted by Action 2 News said he had heard a gunshot in the restaurant and then saw someone fall down. Another witness described seeing police officers firing their weapons into the parking ramp.“So, we were sitting in the casino, and it came over the loudspeaker that we had to evacuate. And, we literally thought it was a joke because we didn’t hear anything. .... We get shuttled outside, we walk outside, and we’re still joking around about it, and all of a sudden we hear a massive flurry of gunshots, 20-30 gunshots for sure,” Max Westphal told Action 2 News. “So we took off running toward the highway. Got out there and I mean that’s pretty much it, that’s all we heard. There was cops... there had to have been 50 cops cars that came by on the highway, it was honestly insane. It was crazy.”The Brown County Sheriff's Office said the Oneida Police are investigating the shooting together with the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation. “We are gathering facts and will update as available,” the sheriff’s office said.This is the situation right now at the Oneida Casino in Green Bay. Reports of an active shooter. Avoid the area. (Video via @anneluty) pic.twitter.com/iMtnnYVyWK— Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) May 2, 2021 Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Police launch missing person’s investigation for baby in need of urgent medical care

    Baby Graham has not been seen since doctors discovered she could have a serious respiratory condition

  • Four children taken to hospital after eating ‘cannabis-infused sweets’

    Three of the children vomited uncontrollably and slipped in and out of consciousness after eating the sweets, Surrey Police said.

  • Firefighters save child trapped in barrel – and leave souvenir, Tennessee officials say

    The parents asked firefighters to sign the wooden barrel.

  • Black bear kills and partially eats woman on footpath in Colorado

    A female bear and its cubs were later shot

  • Customer beating man with gun at bar accidentally kills own relative, Texas cops say

    A Texas shooting suspect killed his family member while beating another man with a gun, officials say.

  • Ted Cruz’s warning to ‘woke CEOs’ blasted by former government ethics boss

    ‘This may be the most openly corrupt thing any Senator has said,’ writes Walter Shaub, a former director of the US Office of Government Ethics

  • Biden news – live: Trump Facebook ban to be reviewed as North Korea warns US heading for ‘all-out showdown’

    Latest developments from Washington and beyond

  • US has thrown away almost 130,000 doses of the Covid vaccine

    The pharmacies wasted more doses than the states, US territories, and federal agencies combined

  • US probably won’t reach Covid herd immunity, experts conclude

    US must address vaccine access and combat severe infections as restrictions relaxed, health experts tell The New York Times

  • O'Ward gets 1st IndyCar win at Texas after big 1st-lap crash

    Pato O'Ward felt calm while he enjoyed the ride in the closing laps in Texas, getting his first IndyCar Series victory at the track closest to the Mexican-born driver's hometown. O'Ward passed Josef Newgarden with 23 laps to go Sunday and stayed in front the rest of the way in the No. 5 for Arrow McLaren SP. The race was the second in as many days at Texas, and was marred by the IndyCar's second first-lap crash of the season.

  • ‘It’s up to us’: Ben Crump calls for justice at Andrew Brown’s funeral

    Demonstrators in North Carolina have been calling for police to release full body camera footage of officers fatally shooting Andrew Brown

  • U.S. and Britain tell China and Russia: the West is not over yet

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Group of Seven western democracies aims to court new allies to counter challenges from China and Russia without holding Beijing down and while pursuing more stable ties with the Kremlin, two of its top diplomats said on Monday. Ahead of the first in-person G7 foreign ministers meeting since 2019, U.S. President Joe Biden's secretary of state, Antony Blinken, sought to foster a message of multilateralism after four years of Twitter-diplomacy under Donald Trump variously shocked, bewildered and alarmed many Western allies. Founded in 1975 as a forum for the West's richest nations to discuss crises such as the OPEC oil embargo, the G7 this week is discussing China and Russia as well as battling the COVID-19 pandemic and the spread of climate change.

  • Aviation, travel groups urge fully reopening U.S.-UK travel market

    In a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the groups said the leaders' planned meeting in early June "would be an ideal opportunity for a joint announcement of the full reopening of the U.S.-UK air travel market for both U.S. and UK citizens." The United States since March 2020 has barred nearly all non-U.S. citizens who have recently been in the UK from the United States.

  • Hamilton-Verstappen battle promises thrilling F1 season

    Three intense wheel-to-wheel races with dogged defending and aggressive overtaking have made the Formula One season a thrilling battle so far, with veteran Lewis Hamilton chasing a record eighth title and Max Verstappen going all out to stop him. Hamilton's victory at Sunday's Portuguese Grand Prix was his second of the season and 97th of his glittering career. It also ensured all the races this year have seen Hamilton and Verstappen finish in the top two positions, with Verstappen winning one after going so close to winning the season's opener in Bahrain.

  • Biden administration to begin reunifying families separated by Trump 'zero tolerance' policy

    Four families are expected to be reunited this week, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

  • DeSantis signs order ending all local COVID-19 restrictions in Florida

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday signed an executive order to end all local emergency orders relating to COVID-19, effectively halting enforcement of restrictions across the state, the Miami Herald reports. Why it matters: DeSantis argued that continuing to mandate restrictions would undermine confidence in the vaccines, which he stressed are effective and have been administered to much of the state's elderly population.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: New coronavirus infections are falling across most of the country and 38% of the adult U.S. population is fully vaccinated, though health experts caution that variants could still threaten to reverse the country's progress.Florida, which became one of the world's epicenters for the virus in July, has fully vaccinated 37.3% of its population.About one in 609 residents in the state have died from the virus, compared to a national rate closer to one in 569 people, per the Orlando Sentinel. What they're saying: DeSantis accused governors of seizing power during the pandemic through executive orders meant to enforce social distancing and stay-at-home orders. "Now in the state of Florida, we worked very hard, particularly since this summer, to jettison those types of policies and we focused on lifting people up. We wanted people going back to work, we wanted our kids to be in school, we thought that that was very important," he said. The other side: Rick Kriseman, the mayor of St. Petersburg, tweeted, "To be clear, cities like St. Pete, Tampa, Orlando, Miami and Miami Beach, saved Florida and the governor's behind throughout this pandemic. Can you imagine if each city had been led by Ron DeSantis? How many lives would have been lost? What would our economy look like today?"Go deeper: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis bans coronavirus "vaccine passports"More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Florida Republicans reportedly fear they miscalculated on new voting restrictions

    Some Florida Republicans are reportedly growing concerned that a new bill curbing the use of mail-in voting could end up backfiring on the party. After Florida's state legislature recently passed a bill to place new restrictions on mail ballots, some Republicans in the state are "reacting with alarm," The Washington Post reports. After all, the bill will be "curtailing a practice that millions of state Republicans use," the Post writes, and Republicans are worried their "political fortunes are in peril" as a result. The bill, for example, requires that voters reapply for mail ballots each two-year cycle, whereas the current law requires them to reapply every four years, and it also restricts the use of drop boxes, the report notes. The state legislature moved to enact the changes following the 2020 presidential election, during which former President Donald Trump attacked the use of mail-in voting. But almost 35 percent of GOP voters in Florida cast their ballots by mail in 2020, and Republicans fear the bill will "further undercut the party's ability to encourage mail voting," the Post writes. "Donald Trump attempted to ruin a perfectly safe and trusted method of voting," a Republican consultant told the Post. "The main law that we pass when we pass election bills in Florida is the law of unintended consequences." One former state party official expressed particular concern that military personnel "might not think they have to request a ballot" and seniors "might not know the law has changed, and they might not get a ballot." Some Republicans reportedly discussed trying to exclude these two groups from the requirement to request mail ballots each cycle but were told this would "raise equal protection problems." Republican State Sen. Joe Gruters denied to the Post that the bill will "hurt anybody, Republicans or Democrats," arguing "people are going to understand the changes that we me made long before another election comes around." Read more at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutLiz Cheney fires back at Trump after he calls Biden's victory 'the Big Lie'

  • Liz Cheney says Trump is 'poisoning our democratic system' after he tries to label the 2020 election he lost 'the big lie'

    Trump has successfully convinced the majority of GOP voters of the "big lie" that the 2020 election was stolen from him.