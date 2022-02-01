Homeless sex offender has moved to Mankato

Feb. 1—MANKATO — A Level 3 sex offender has moved to Mankato and is registered as homeless, according to a community notification required by state law.

Leo Edward Perry, 55, has first-degree criminal sexual conduct convictions in Martin County in 1988 and Ramsey County in 1996. Both involved sexual touching and penetration of pre-school girls who were not strangers to him.

Perry has completed his probation and his rights have been restored, other than needing to remain on the sex offender registry through 2029, according to Brad VanderVegt of the Minnesota Department of Corrections. VanderVegt conducted the online community notification meeting required by Perry's relocation to Mankato.

"He is not under any correctional supervision at this time," VanderVegt said.

A link to the 46-minute presentation, conducted virtually because of the pandemic, can be found on the city website at https://www.mankatomn.gov/. Click on "Community notification meeting available online."

Perry was assigned a Level 3 status, the highest risk of reoffending, by an End-of-Confinement Review Committee.

Of the people on the registry, about 56% are rated Level 1 (lower risk), 29% are Level 2 (moderate risk) and 15% are Level 3. Risk levels are assigned based on the seriousness of the offense, the person's prior offenses, characteristics (such as responsiveness to treatment and history of substance abuse), availability of support within a community (including family and social relationships, therapy, job stability and a stable living situation) and other factors.

The risk levels also determine the extent of the community notification when an offender moves to a new community. A Level 1 offender, for instance, typically prompts notification only of victims and witnesses to the crime and law enforcement agencies. Level 3 requires broad notification, including a public meeting.

Perry's homelessness, with the instability that comes with it, "is a risk-enhancer," VanderVegt said.

But VanderVegt emphasized, as is always the case during sex offender notification meetings, that the biggest threat of sexual crimes against children comes from people who are welcomed into the child's home. Children and teens are victimized by an acquaintance (59%) or a family member (35%) much more often than a stranger (7%).

"The last thing we want is for you to focus all of your attention and energy on that smallest percentage group," he said.

Perry, 55, is 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighs 268 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Perry's first known sexual offense happened in Martin County with a 2-year-old girl and he was known to the victim. Found guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, he was sentenced to 43 months in prison. The sentence was initially stayed but ultimately served after he violated conditions of his probation.

In 1996, he was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a 4-year-old girl "over a very lengthy period of time," VanderVegt said. His 110-month sentence was stayed with Perry placed on supervised probation. When he failed to comply with the terms of the probation in 2001, the prison term was imposed and he was confined until April 2009. He completed his post-release community supervision in October 2019.