Homeless sex offenders arrested in December released, illustrates systemic issue, attorney says

Seven Brevard sex offenders arrested in December after their homeless camp was shutdown, were released from jail in January and February and their charges dismissed, court records show.

They've all returned to the community but have lost their jobs and belongings. They are being housed in a Brevard hotel, according to the Florida sex offender registry.

The men previously lived in a homeless camp set up on vacant, private land at 4820 U.S. 192 near Melbourne. Their GPS monitors and ankle bracelets were registered to the camp, requiring them to return there by a set curfew.

Residents of a homeless camp off of 192 near Melbourne are facing a tough problem. They are being evicted from the property but the camp is their official address and can't leave the property or they will be violating their probation. Many wear ankle bracelets or have GPS monitors.

When the homeless camp was shut down in December, six offenders were arrested on charges of violating probation. One man faced a charge of violating parole. They could no longer return to their registered address without risking receiving a trespassing charge.

Five men's charges were dismissed in January, and one was dismissed Feb. 1, according to Jessica Travis, an attorney with DefendBrevard.com.

The man charged with parole violation was transferred from the county jail to state prison on Jan. 27, then released Feb. 24, Travis said.

The day before his release, the Florida Commission on Offender Review found him not guilty of violating the conditions given by his Conditional Release Officer or the Commission, according to Angela Meredith, communication director with the Florida Commission on Offender Review.

With all charges dismissed and the men out of police custody, their arrests and time in custody illustrate a systemic problem with how sex offenders are handled within the state, Travis said.

Attorney Jessica J. Travis with DefendBrevard.com was out at a homeless camp early Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021, to help the people living in the camp who face being arrested if they leave.

She noted all were complying with all regulations prior to their arrests and had "paid their debt to society."

She estimated the men's time in custody cost Brevard taxpayers approximately $14,800 based on a cost of "conservatively" $40 a day in jail, prosecution and defense fees.

"(That) $14,800 would go a long way at a homeless shelter," Travis said.

Brevard's resources for homeless people are limited, especially for those on the sex offender registry. CITA is one of the only men's shelters on the Space Coast, but sex offenders have been banned from staying at the shelter, as it is located near a playground.

Buddy Morrow, executive director of CITA, said he typically refers sex offenders to two programs outside of Brevard County.

Joshua Werbicki, one of the men arrested in December, initially planned to stay with his grandma in Palm Bay upon his release. He later discovered her home was located too close to a church and is now working toward finding more stable housing while temporarily housed at a hotel.

He said even though he's glad to be released, he's still concerned about future violations.

"The risk is always going to be there because of the situation (and) the standards that they put on us," Werbicki said. "Because our inability to just really find something that works and just go for it."

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_finchwalker

