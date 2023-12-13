New homeless shelter and resource center opens in Chillicothe

Executive Director Julie Bolen cuts the ribbon signifying the grand opening of the new homeless shelter and resource center.

CHILLICOTHE — After months without a location, Chillicothe again has a homeless shelter for those in need. Ross County Community Action recently held the grand opening of the new shelter and resource center that will help many community members.

The shelter will provide an overnight safe environment for homeless individuals, including men, women and families. Executive Director Julie Bolen said the shelter will even try to support those with pets. The shelter will have a capacity of 72 individuals and Bolen believes slots will fill up fast.

"I anticipate we will be full here within a week," said Bolen.

In addition to a place to sleep, the shelter will also offer those staying the night a place to shower, a meal, and lockers for items to be stored in.

The new location also features a resource center that will offer wrap-around support services, peer support, transportation services, community resources and a rapid rehousing program. During the intake process, staff will assess what an individual needs and make a plan on how to help them through community action or local programs.

During the grand opening celebration, many community members stopped by the new location to look at the much-needed building and learn about what would be offered. Bolen said after moving locations five times in the last two years it feels "amazing" to finally have a permanent location that they can make changes to to offer what is needed.

The shelter is located at 804 Eastern Avenue in Chillicothe. For more information, contact Ross County Community Action by phone at 740-702-7222 ext. 148 or online. Those interested in helping can donate monetarily, by volunteering their time to serve food or by dropping off needed items, like snacks, socks and blankets, to the shelter.

