Homeless shelter guard tases one in stabbing

Apr. 1—A guard at Norman's overnight homeless shelter tased a person accused of attacking another person outside the shelter Thursday.

Norman police determined one person stabbed the other in self-defense around 3:50 a.m. Thursday outside the shelter, 325 E. Comanche St. The attacker then pulled a knife, but the security guard tased him, the incident report states.

Responders took one person to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, the report states.

Authorities did not identify the guard or either of the people in the stabbing Thursday. NPD spokesperson Sarah Jensen referred The Transcript to the contracted security company to see if they would follow up on the incident.

The Transcript on Thursday requested the name of the security company that staffs the shelter.

Charges in connection with the incident were not visible to the public Thursday, according to records.