Homeless Shelter Receives $5M From Jeff Bezos
Zara Barker reports from Escondido.
Why are vaccine exemption rates rising and which shots do parents seek exemptions from most often? Experts explain.
Influencers are leveraging AI tech to make deepfakes of themselves to produce an inhuman amount of content. But will it work?
The Chargers' star pass rusher could reportedly return before the end of the season.
Goldman Sachs is predicting good news for an electric vehicle market hit by lagging demand, with falling prices the key factor.
Experts say that learning about Gen Z's fashion choices can help people understand the generation as a whole.
Consumers are being mindful of how they're shopping this holiday season.
The new products are an attempt to revive sales, which have slumped this year.
Adults don't mind sharing gossip — so long as little ones aren't listening.
Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is reportedly in talks with the OpenAI board over a possible return to the company. That news comes just a day after Microsoft said it hired Altman to lead a new AI research division.
Spotify's upcoming royalty model changes will generate $1 billion in five years for new and popular artists, the streaming service announced on Tuesday. As previously reported, Spotify is changing its royalty system to direct more money to popular artists and record labels, while raising the minimum payment threshold for music streaming on the platform and tackling streaming fraud. "While each of these issues only impacts a small percentage of total streams, addressing them now means that we can drive approximately an additional $1 billion in revenue toward emerging and professional artists over the next five years," Spotify wrote in a blog post.
The Sunbird app for Android, which allows interoperability between messaging platforms like iOS, has shut down for the time being after major privacy concerns came to light. This comes after Nothing’s chat platform, which was based on Sunbird, also shut down.
Sales of previously owned homes dropped 4.1% in October from the month before to an annualized rate of 3.79 million.
Here's how the seat design on school buses helps protect passengers — and what improvements could be made.
The biggest news stories this morning: X CEO calls article that led to latest brand exodus ‘misleading and manipulated’, The Webb telescope captures a ‘chaotic’ view of the center of our galaxy, Most of OpenAI’s staff threatens to quit unless the board resigns.
European Union antitrust regulators have carried out another series of raids on two online food delivery companies headquartered inside the bloc. The Commission hasn't named the companies involved but the move follows unannounced EU inspections back in July 2022 -- which were reported to have taken place at the offices of Spain's Glovo and German's Delivery Hero. The latest inspections are a continuation of that 2022 investigation, per the Commission, which said the scope of the probe has widened.
The suspension is the second this season for Jackson.
Bellator needed a broadcast partner, and PFL had money to spend. The sale makes the combined entity the No. 2 promotion in MMA.
FedEx Field has yet another issue on its hands.
The study upends commonly held beliefs that women are paid less than men because they indirectly choose to be by being less competitive and assertive.
Consumers will always come back for more cosmetics, particularly celebrity-made brands.