Homeless suspect in arson, B&E cases waives preliminary hearings in court

An arson case involving a homeless man accused of setting a fire on the porch at a Cambridge residence occupied by two women has been bound over to the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court.

Shaun B. Wilson, 20, waived his right to a preliminary hearing in the Cambridge Municipal Court on Monday through his attorney, Beau Cross of Caldwell, prompting Judge John Mark Nicholson to bind the case over to the common pleas court.

Wilson faces single counts of aggravated arson, a first-degree felony, and attempt to commit an offense, a third-degree felony, following the fire in December. The offense alleged in the second charge was not identified in online court records.

Wilson also faces a single count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, stemming from an unrelated incident at another Cambridge residence on Nov. 29.

The breaking and entering case was also bound over to the higher court on Monday after Wilson waived a preliminary hearing.

A 19-year-old female co-defendant in the breaking and entering case was recently indicted by a Guernsey County grand jury on one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.

According to Cambridge police reports, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North 10th Street on Nov. 29 after a caller reported two individuals were breaking windows at a residence.

The pair, later identified as Wilson and the unidentified woman, were reportedly captured on video and pictures breaking the windows.

Wilson and the woman were located in the 200 block of North 11th Street after witnesses provided a description of their clothing. They were taken into custody by officers.

The owner of the house where the windows were broken was identified by police as EDSJ Real Estate Ltd.

The breaking and entering case against Wilson is expected to be presented to a future grand jury.

The arson investigation involving Wilson was initiated on Dec. 16 after officers were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of Gomber Avenue where two women were reported to be trapped inside the residence due to a fire on the front porch.

On arrival, officers located a small trash fire on the porch.

After the fire was extinguished, officers spoke with the alleged victims, one of whom reported having on-going problems with Wilson.

Police said the woman told them she was in her room on the second floor of the residence when she smelled smoke. She told them she looked out a window and saw Wilson leaving the porch.

The victim also told officers Wilson threatened to burn down her home on social media several days prior to the incident.

The on-going problems involving Wilson reportedly involved a dog that the victims purchased from him because he was homeless. They alleged he broke into the home on another date and took the dog back.

The arson case is also expected to be presented to a future grand jury.

Wilson remains incarcerated in the Guernsey County Jail on a $50,000 bond with no 10% allowed and a personal recognizance bond with special conditions.

The preliminary hearing on Monday came after four prior hearing dates — Dec. 27, Jan. 3, Jan. 10 and Jan. 21 — were continued either by defense counsel or prosecutor's office.

