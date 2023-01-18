Homeless veteran charged with hate crime for New Year's Eve anti-Asian attack in NYC
A New York man has been arrested and charged for attacking an Asian woman near Herald Square in Manhattan on New Year’s Eve.
Christopher McCormack, 55, was arrested on Sunday at a veterans homeless shelter in Queens and has been charged with third-degree assault as a hate crime and second-degree aggravated harassment, the District Attorney’s Office said.
Thanks to the tips from the public & the tireless work of our @NYPDDetectives, a 56-year-old man was arrested and charged for this incident. https://t.co/2R1Bh6zw7f
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 15, 2023
The incident occurred near 6th Ave. and W. 33rd St. at around 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022, when McCormack approached the 56-year-old unnamed victim from behind and shoved her to the ground.
“Stupid Asian b*tch, do you want another one?” McCormack reportedly told her.
New York police said he attacked the victim “without any prior conversation or provocation” and escaped in an unknown direction. McCormack reportedly has no prior arrests and has been living at the Queens homeless shelter.
The victim suffered a minor injury but refused medical attention at the scene.
🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know this guy? On 12/31/22 at approx 3:15 PM, in the vicinity of Avenue of the Americas & W. 33 St in Manhattan, this man pushed a 56-year-old woman to the ground & made an anti-Asian statement. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or call them at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/dQCGtNz09v
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 11, 2023
