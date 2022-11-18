Homeless vote in Portland, Oregon, delayed in angry meeting

34
CLAIRE RUSH
·2 min read

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — City Council members in Portland, Oregon, pushed back a vote on a disputed budget measure that would finance the construction of designated camping areas for homeless people after residents expressed strong opposition during public testimony.

Mayor Ted Wheeler has proposed allocating $27 million of the city's budget to build a network of large, outdoor sites where homeless people would be allowed to camp. A camping ban would phase in once six designated camping areas have been built over 18 months.

“It’s going to take commitment from all of us to do the hard work that lies ahead,” Wheeler said during Thursday's meeting. “These allocations are a down payment on that work.”

The $27 million would help launch the first three campsites, with nearly half going toward their operational costs for the remainder of the fiscal year. About $4 million of it would be directed to the sites' preparation and construction.

The proposal would amend the city's budget for the current fiscal year to include the new projections.

Public testimony in opposition to the measure and the money that will fund it grew so heated during Thursday’s meeting that City Council members had to leave the chambers and conduct the rest of the meeting online. Members of the public were moved to another room in City Hall after some who opposed the plan interrupted council members and had their microphones cut after refusing to abide by time limits in emotionally charged testimony.

“What is needed is housing,” testified Ben Kopsa. The housing case manager with Transition Projects, a homeless shelter and services provider in Portland, said the funds would go “into running basically parking lots.”

Another resident, Shannon Kearns, said the plan amounted to “putting money into internment camps under the guise of support for our most marginalized community members.”

The six designated campsites would initially serve up to 150 people, with 24-hour management, access to services such as food, hygiene, litter collection and treatment for mental health and substance abuse. The location of the sites and the exact details of how they would work have yet to be confirmed.

While amendments to the budget proposal were voted on during Thursday's meeting, the vote on the proposal itself was delayed after a motion from Wheeler. The next vote on the budget measure has not been scheduled.

The mayor said he thinks $27 million would cover about half the costs of creating the sanctioned campsites, and that county and state resources would also be needed to fund the measure.

____

Claire Rush is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Claire on Twitter.

Recommended Stories

  • Column: Newsom and mayors meet to discuss homelessness. Have we hit rock bottom?

    Gov. Gavin Newsom recently rejected every homelessness action plan in the state, demanding that cities and counties do more. Friday, local elected officials will meet with the governor to hear exactly what he wants.

  • Portland City Council doesn’t vote on funding for homeless camping ban, new sanctioned campsites

    The council on Thursday heard three hours of testimony but did not then hold a vote on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s proposal to allocate $27 million to build the first three of six sanctioned campsites that are to replace existing sites across the city.

  • Cawthorn’s Trump Crush Continues

    Outgoing Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) is using his final weeks in office to pledge his allegiance to Donald Trump.

  • California man suspected of plowing into 25 law enforcement recruits arrested

    The 22-year-old driver who plowed into 25 law enforcement recruits with an SUV while driving the wrong way in Whittier has been arrested.

  • Sweden: Traces of explosives found at Baltic Sea pipelines

    Investigators found traces of explosives at the Baltic Sea site where two natural gas pipelines were damaged in an act of “gross sabotage,” the prosecutor leading Sweden's preliminary investigation said Friday. Mats Ljungqvist of the Swedish Prosecution Authority said the investigators carefully documented the area where the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines ruptured in September, causing significant methane leaks. “Analysis carried out shows traces of explosives on several of the foreign objects that were found” at the site, Ljungqvist said in a statement.

  • Blaming Kurds for unrest, Iran threatens Iraq with offensive

    A senior Iranian military official visiting Baghdad this week threatened Iraq with a ground military operation in the country’s north if the Iraqi army does not fortify the countries’ shared border against Kurdish opposition groups, multiple Iraqi and Kurdish officials said. Such an offensive, if carried out, would be unprecedented in Iraq, and raise the specter of regional fallout from Iran's domestic unrest, which Tehran has portrayed as a foreign plot without offering evidence. The warning was delivered this week to Iraqi and Kurdish officials in Baghdad by Iran’s Quds Force commander Esmail Ghaani, who arrived in the capital Monday on an unannounced two-day visit.

  • What to know if you've applied for student loan forgiveness

    President Joe Biden’s plan to provide up to $20,000 in federal student loan forgiveness has been blocked by two federal courts, leaving millions of borrowers wondering what happens next. The Justice Department on Friday asked the Supreme Court to reverse one of the lower court decisions, warning that many Americans will face financial hardship if the plan remains blocked. While the application for relief has been taken down from the Federal Student Aid website, applications that have already been filed are on hold while the appeal works its way through the courts.

  • Thanksgiving made simple: Appetizer recipes that require 5 ingredients or less

    You've got enough on your plate this Thanksgiving. Try these easy appetizers that require just a handful of ingredients.

  • Russian missiles pound Ukraine power supply

    STORY: Air-raid sirens sound as the first snows fall on Kyiv.Ukrainians endured blackouts and freezing temperatures as Russia unleashed yet more missiles against energy facilities on Thursday (November 17). Authorities said they were working hard to restore power nationwide after what Ukraine said was the heaviest bombardment yet of civilian infrastructure this week.Kyiv resident Diana Zhytko says it'll be a tough winter, and she's especially worried about the Ukrainian soldiers. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted this video, apparently shot from a car cam, showing a driver's journey through Dnipro interrupted by a huge blast.Reuters was able to verify the location but not the date it was shot.But local officials said at least 15 people were wounded in strikes on Dnipro. A large defense plant was also hit. Russian forces have stepped up attacks in eastern Ukraine, reinforced by troops pulled from Kherson in the south after Kyiv recaptured it last week.Explosions resounded in Odesa, the capital Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia in the southeast.Meanwhile, fears of cross-border spillover have eased since NATO and Poland concluded that a missile that crashed in Poland on Tuesday, killing two people, was probably a stray fired by Ukraine's air defences and not Russian. Zelenskiy contested this view in a rare public disagreement with his Western allies, and Ukraine has asked to view the site for itself, which a top Polish official said would probably be granted.Ukraine has vowed to keep the pressure on Russian forces until it reclaims all occupied territory. Its capture of Kherson has stoked optimism.But the top U.S. general warned Ukraine's chances of near-term outright victory weren't high, and said Russia still had significant combat power inside Ukraine.Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff:"The probability of a Ukrainian military victory defined as kicking the Russians out of all of Ukraine to include what they define or what they claim is Crimea, so the probability of any of that happening anytime soon is not high, militarily."The Kremlin called on Washington to push Kyiv towards diplomacy, accusing Ukraine of shifting the goalposts regarding possible peace talks.

  • Robert Clary, last of the ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ stars, dies at 96

    Robert Clary, a French-born survivor of Nazi concentration camps during World War II who played a feisty prisoner of war in the improbable 1960s sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes,” has died. Clary died Wednesday of natural causes at his home in the Los Angeles area, niece Brenda Hancock said Thursday. “He never let those horrors defeat him," Hancock said of Clary's wartime experience as a youth.

  • 2 arrested after shooting, car crash in Seattle’s Laurelhurst neighborhood

    Detectives with SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit are investigating and are working with prosecutors as the case moves forward.

  • Vaccinating the unvaxxed is key to end pandemic: Former FDA official

    Hundreds of Americans die each day from COVID — and the unvaccinated make up a majority of those dead and hospitalized.

  • Rodgers, Packers can't rally again as playoff hopes fade

    Aaron Rodgers couldn’t produce a second consecutive late comeback and didn’t get much help from a Green Bay defense that keeps underachieving. Now the Packers head into Thanksgiving week with virtually no margin for error as the three-time defending NFC North champions’ playoff hopes continue to fade. “Literally, it’s win or go home at this point,” cornerback Jaire Alexander said after the Packers' 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.

  • California governor set to release $1B for homelessness

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed to release $1 billion in state homelessness funding he testily put on pause earlier this month, but only if local governments agree to step up the aggressiveness of their plans going forward to reduce the number of unhoused people in the state. On Friday, he reiterated the record amount of money his administration has spent on housing and homelessness, including a recent commitment by state lawmakers to spend $15.3 billion over the next three years.

  • FACT vs. FICTION: Risky Mortgage Loans

    As mortgage rates continue to climb, buying a house is getting more expensive every month. That’s leaving many homebuyers looking at riskier options for financing— but could that backfire? TONIGHT at 5:45 p.m., Channel 11′s Angie Moreschi takes a look at whether the risk is worth it, in her latest FACT vs. FICTION report.

  • Stephen Curry with a 2-pointer vs the New York Knicks

    Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with a 2-pointer vs the New York Knicks, 11/18/2022

  • Hunters fear 'end of firearm sales' until Oregon creates gun permit system

    One of the nation's strictest gun control measures takes effect next month in Oregon. Hunters and other gun groups fear it will force all firearm sales to pause.

  • Hydropower Plant Will Go Offline Thanks to Punishing Drought

    As the world faces an unfolding energy crisis and an ongoing climate crisis, a hydropower plant in Spain is going dark because of low water levels at the reservoir that powers it. The country has spent months in a major drought.

  • Ghanaian girl cuts through jargon, delivers message at COP27

    SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — By their very nature, U.N. climate negotiations are filled with scientific and diplomatic jargon. Sam was talking about a thorny issue that has taken center stage over the last two weeks of negotiations at the summit called COP27, hosted in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Many developing nations are insisting that rich countries, which have contributed most to climate change because of high greenhouse emissions, compensate them for the damage.

  • ‘Doctor Who’ Casts Millie Gibson as Companion to Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor

    Millie Gibson is joining the cast of the BBC’s “Doctor Who.” She will play Ruby Sunday, the new companion of the Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa. Gibson is best known for starring in British soap opera “Coronation Street” in the series regular role of Kelly Neelan from 2019 to 2022. Her other screen credits include […]