Homeless witness to mysterious Queens death now charged with manslaughter

A homeless man interviewed as a witness to a mysterious Queens death has now been charged with killing the victim, police said Tuesday.

Gyasi Denis, 35, was arrested Saturday and charged with manslaughter, burglary, weapons possession, drug possession and possession of a stolen credit card.

Police believe an argument over money and drugs sparked the fatal confrontation.

The victim, whose identity is still not clear to police, was found by cops responding to a 12:44 a.m. 911 call from an apartment building on McBride St. near Regina Ave. in Far Rockaway.

At the time, it wasn’t clear how the man died. But the city medical examiner later determined the death is a homicide.

The victim had been slashed in the face, suffered facial blunt force trauma injuries and appears to have been stabbed in the body, police said Tuesday.

The suspect was initially interviewed as a witness. But police said he made statements that suggested he was involved and NYPD detectives developed more information leading to his arrest.

Gyasi has no criminal history.