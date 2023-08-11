Homeless woman accused of stealing SARTA bus

SARTA logo

CANTON ‒ A 47-year-old homeless woman is accused of stealing a 14-passenger bus from the Stark Area Regional Transit Authority headquarters on Thursday morning.

A Canton police officer found the vehicle and woman parked at a store about two miles away along Waynesburg Drive in Canton Township. The officer reported that the bus was backed in beside a trash bin with the woman inside. The suspect, who has been charged with grand theft, told authorities that she drove off with the bus because she was running from her father, who was chasing her.

The woman had told SARTA employees that she was on the transit system's property at 1600 Gateway Blvd. SE to pick up a car that her cousin had left there for her with the keys inside.

But a transit system employee said she was in an employee's vehicle and SARTA workers told her to leave. The suspect walked toward the front of the property and drove off with a bus that was sitting at the gas pumps, a police report said.

The woman told authorities, who responded at 7:03 a.m., that she is homeless and not from the Canton area, showing police identification from Tennessee.

The 2015 Ford bus, powered by compressed natural gas, was not damaged, said SARTA CEO and Executive Director Kirt Conrad. He said no policies were violated and no employees were disciplined. He wrote in an email that policies and operations are being reviewed.

