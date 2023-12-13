HILLSDALE — The Hillsdale City Police Department arrested a 21-year-old woman Monday during a routine traffic stop when they discovered methamphetamine and fake currency in her vehicle.

Amanda Mckenzi Goins, 21, formerly of Onsted, was pulled over by city police officers for traffic offenses and, upon a thorough investigation, officers discovered half an ounce of crystal methamphetamine and fake currency in her glove box.

Hillsdale County Prosecutor Neal Brady said Goins had 28 fake $100 bills and seven fake $50 bills and that the amount of methamphetamine led officers to believe she was dealing in the substance.

Brady’s office charged Goins with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of counterfeit currency.

She is tentatively scheduled to appear in the 2B District Court at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, for a probable cause conference where she will be represented by a public defender.

At the probable cause conference, Goins’ attorney will have a chance to speak with Brady’s office regarding the case and evidence discovery before the case is scheduled for a preliminary examination hearing.

Goins is being held on a $100,000 bond with 10-percent allowed and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted as charged.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Homeless woman arrested for fake money, drug dealing