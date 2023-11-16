Homeless woman enters plea for lighting store clerk on fire in Northwest Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A homeless woman entered a plea to Judge Linda Nobles in connection to a 2022 incident where she was accused of pouring gasoline on a store clerk and setting her on fire, according to State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden.

The incident occurred on March 30, 2022, when Betty Jean McFadden, 31, allegedly poured gasoline on a Circle K store clerk and set her on fire. It happened after McFadden was told she couldn’t panhandle outside the gas station.

McFadden will be sentenced on Jan. 12, 2024, at 1 p.m. She faces a maximum of life in state prison for attempted first-degree premeditated murder with a weapon, according to a news release from the state attorney’s office.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office handled the investigation. Assistant State Attorney Alvin “Trey” Myers prosecuted the case on behalf of Bowden Madden, State Attorney for the First Judicial Court of Florida.

