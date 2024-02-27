Homeless woman pleads guilty in Carthage drug trafficking case

Feb. 27—A 22-year-old homeless woman nabbed with an array of controlled substances a year ago pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree trafficking in drugs in Jasper County Circuit Court.

Nidia Y. Jimenez-Martinez changed her plea to guilty on the charge in a plea deal promising that the prosecutor's office would not oppose the court's granting of a suspended imposition of sentence with probation.

Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea bargain and ordered the completion of a sentencing assessment prior to a sentencing hearing April 15.

Jimenez-Martinez was involved in a traffic stop conducted by a police officer May 16 in Carthage. The stop led to the discovery of 1.1 grams of fentanyl pills, about 7.7 grams of methamphetamine, 0.2 grams of heroin and small amounts of suspected cocaine and THC wax, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

The affidavit states that she was with a man at the time with whom she said she had been selling drugs to get by while homeless and without jobs.