Homeless woman reports being sexually assaulted in storm shelter

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.

Mar. 5—A 23-year-old homeless woman reported being sexually assaulted by two men this week in a storm shelter in Joplin.

Police Capt. Will Davis said the woman reported to police Wednesday that she was raped by two men with whom she had been using methamphetamine Tuesday afternoon inside a storm shelter. She was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin for a sexual assault examination.

The report remained under investigation Thursday without any arrests having been made.

Recommended Stories

  • Banksy at work: Black hoodie, head torch, paint and freedom

    British artist Banksy has shared a video of himself in the process of painting stencil graffiti of a prisoner escaping which appeared on Monday on the side of a former prison wall in the city of Reading. Filmed by an accomplice, the video shows Banksy in a black hoodie working quickly under the cover of darkness, although he never shows his face. Banksy has earned worldwide acclaim for his witty, subversive street art and his works can fetch millions of dollars.

  • Trump cabinet member Elaine Chao may have violated ethics law, inspector general says

    Ex-president’s DOJ declined to investigate senior official

  • Capitol rioter who put feet on Pelosi’s desk yells in court over pre-trial jailing: ‘It’s not fair!’

    Richard Barnett, 60, of Arkansas faces federal charges including disorderly conduct in a capitol building

  • Spacewalking astronauts tackle more solar panel advance work

    For the second time this week, a pair of astronauts floated outside Friday to get the International Space Station ready for new solar panels. NASA’s Kate Rubins and Japan’s Soichi Noguchi headed toward the unfinished work from Sunday’s spacewalk, located on the far port end of the orbiting lab. The equipment will support the first set of improved solar panels, due to arrive in June.

  • Netanyahu says SNL joke about Israel vaccine discrimination is ‘so outrageous’

    Israel lead the world in vaccinations per capita, but isn’t vaccinating Palestinians

  • Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's wedding-dress embroiderer says she hasn't heard from the royal family since revealing she's on the brink of homelessness

    "It just makes me feel like I don't exist," Chloe Savage, who worked on Kate Middleton's and Meghan Markle's wedding dresses, told Insider.

  • Trump considering ditching Pence for 2024 run and picking someone Black or female as running mate, report says

    South Dakota governor Kristi Noem and South Carolina senator Tim Scott rumoured for position

  • Getting a 'COVID arm' rash after the Moderna vaccine might be itchy, but it's no big deal

    Some people have reported a red, raised rash that shows up days to a week after getting the Moderna shot and goes away quickly.

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’

  • Georgia governor says he would ‘absolutely’ back Trump as 2024 nominee despite former president’s calls for his resignation

    Brian Kemp says ‘the president deserves a lot of credit and he’s not going away’

  • Tickets sold to vaccinated, recovered fans for F1 Bahrain GP

    Tickets will be sold to fans for Formula One's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix providing they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or prove they recovered from it, organizers said Thursday. The Bahrain International Circuit said tickets will sold at a single discounted price of 100 Bahraini Dinars ($265) for the March 26-28 event. “Comprehensive measures will be put in place at the circuit to ensure spectators can enjoy the excitement of F1 in a safe environment,” organizers said in a statement.

  • Italy's Democratic Party chief Zingaretti resigns, decrying infighting

    Nicola Zingaretti, the head of Italy's centre-left Democratic Party, (PD) announced on Thursday he was quitting as leader and said he was "ashamed" by the party's infighting over key positions. The PD is one of the largest parties supporting the national unity government led by former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi. However, the power struggle within the PD injects a fresh element of instability into Italy's political landscape, with the 5-Star Movement, the largest ruling group, already in turmoil over its decision to back Draghi.

  • How Erdogan's Increasingly Erratic Rule in Turkey Presents a Risk to the World

    A Justice and Development Party (AKP) campaign truck, featuring an image of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, sits parked in Istanbul, Turkey, on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Over the past 18 years, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has consolidated more power than any leader since Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey. The president and his Justice and Development Party (AKP) are paying a political price for all this.

  • Elizabeth Olsen said that her mom has been accidentally calling her Red Witch instead of Scarlet Witch for years

    Elizabeth Olsen's mom only found out she was called Scarlet Witch after episode eight of "WandaVision," where Agatha Harkness calls Wanda by the name.

  • QAnon Shaman Begs for Leniency: I Stopped Muffin Theft During Capitol Riot

    CBS NewsThe notorious “QAnon Shaman” has insisted his actions during the Capitol riot were not an attack on the United States—and that he can prove it because he stopped other rioters from stealing muffins.Jacob Chansley, who became arguably the most infamous Capitol rioter due to his furry and be-horned costume, has given a bizarre interview to CBS News in his latest attempt to beg for mercy. The first glimpse of the 60 Minutes interview was broadcast Thursday morning.Speaking from jail, Chansley became clearly short-tempered when CBS News reporter Laurie Segall asked him if he considered his actions during the storming of the Capitol to be an attack on the nation.The "QAnon Shaman" of the January 6th attack on the Capitol tells his story for the first time from jail, as he faces up to 20 years behind bars.Jacob Chansley spoke with @60minutes+'s @LaurieSegall pic.twitter.com/uhUuFNHRvf— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 4, 2021 When he was then asked to describe his actions in his own words, he explained: “I sang a song, and that’s a part of shamanism, it’s about creating positive vibrations in a sacred chamber. I also stopped people from stealing and vandalizing that sacred space, the Senate. I actually stopped people from stealing muffins out of the break room.”While preventing muffin theft is all well and good, the accusations against Chansley are very serious. On top of storming into the Capitol building, Chansley is also accused of leaving an ominous note for Vice President Mike Pence at his desk in the Senate chamber that read: “It’s only a matter of time, justice is coming.” That day, he was also carrying a spear attached to a flagpole, which prosecutors considered to be a weapon.Chansley is facing as many as 20 years in prison, but can’t seem to see what he did wrong. In the interview, he went on: “I also said a prayer in that sacred chamber because it was my intention to bring divinity and to bring God back into the Senate.” When reminded that it was illegal for him to even enter the chamber, he described that as a “very serious regret.”His mother, Martha Chansley, also insisted he did nothing wrong, telling Segall that her son simply “walked through open doors.” “He was escorted into the Senate. So, I don’t know what’s wrong with that,” she said. “I know that he is sorry but again it all comes back to he walked through open doors.” Prosecutors haven’t said how Chansley got into the building but there’s no evidence that police guided rioters into the Senate chamber. She justified her son’s decision to protest the election result by repeating the lie that the election was stolen. “I don’t think it’s right that [the election] was won fraudulently. I don’t believe it was won fairly at all,” she said. "He walked through open doors." - Martha Chansley, defends the actions of her son -- aka the QAnon Shaman -- during the Capitol siege. This exchange was one of the most telling from the piece. Would watch the full clip. pic.twitter.com/Ie1YJ0YXPf— Laurie Segall (@LaurieSegall) March 4, 2021 On former President Donald Trump, whom Chansley has repeatedly criticized via his attorney because he was not offered a pardon before Trump left office, it appears he still holds a soft spot for him.“I developed a lot of sympathy for Donald Trump because it seemed like the media was picking on him,” said Chansley. “I have been a victim of that all my life, whether it be at school or at home, so in many ways, I identified with a lot of the negative things he was going through.”Chansley went on to admit that he was “wounded” by not being offered a pardon but does not regret his loyalty to Trump. “I [only] regret entering that building, with every fiber of my being,” he said.While Chansley’s strange jailhouse appearance on national television might be viewed as detrimental to his legal battle, his defense attorney believes it was totally logical and justified. “[Chansley] is the most visible face of this riot. So for the first time in my career, it is not a trepidation to have my client speak out—it’s fully abated,” defense attorney Albert Watkins told The Daily Beast on Thursday.“If anything, it’s necessary to shift the message and dialogue that I have been pushing for since Jacob Chansley has been taken into custody: The riots were more than a lynch mob, but the result of years of manipulation [from Trump].”“He believed the president. He believed the words and reacted on those words. So when you have millions of Americans who were embracing over four years of propaganda and lies and misrepresentations daily—we have to have compassion for that. We have to have patience,” Watkins added.The lawyer added that the more people get exposed to his client, they’ll realize the “gentleman that he is” and remember that the thousands who stormed the Capitol “are our brothers and sisters and neighbors.”CBS reporter Segall said Chansley ended his interview by shouting “SEE ME! SEE ME!” and insisting that he’s not a violent man. A judge will hear arguments Friday on whether he should be released before his trial.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • PSL T20 cricket postponed after outbreak up to 7 positives

    The Pakistan Super League was postponed indefinitely after three more coronavirus cases on Thursday raised the tally to seven in the Twenty20 cricket tournament. The decision was taken by the Pakistan Cricket Board after the owners of the six teams were reluctant to continue, even with the option of a five-day 'circuit-breaker.' “They (owners) made it very clear that the players were not in a mental state to continue,” PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said in Karachi.

  • QAnon predicted Trump’s re-inauguration on 4 March. Congress braced for an assault. Neither happened

    Two months after Capitol attack, embittered conspiracy cult holds out for last-ditch effort to revive former president – but law enforcement warns that the insurrection was not an isolated event

  • Witness debunks Democrat myth of 'armed insurrection' at Capitol

    Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald joins Laura Ingraham to discuss rising concern over FBI's tracking of Americans

  • Prosecutors: Officer was on Floyd's neck for about 9 minutes

    As the trial approaches for a white Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, prosecutors are putting the time Derek Chauvin’s knee was on the Black man's neck at about nine minutes. The fact that the figure has evolved probably won't matter at Chauvin’s trial, which begins Monday with jury selection. One former prosecutor says it’s common for such details to be fine-tuned as prosecutors build a case.

  • Trump must tell his supporters to 'stand down' from new threat to storm Capitol, GOP Rep. Michael McCaul says

    Security officials have warned that Trump supporters could target the Capitol again this week.