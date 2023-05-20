Homeless woman and three men shot in overnight attack in Westlake

First responders wheel a gurney across a street at night near emergency vehicles. (KTLA-TV)

Investigators were searching Saturday for four suspects in connection with an attack in Westlake that left three men and a homeless woman hospitalized with gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The victims were standing in the 1000 block of Ingraham Street about 2 a.m. when they were approached by four men who “fired multiple shots from a vehicle," police said.

The victims were transported to a hospital and were stable, police said.

Police said three of the victims were men between 25 and 30 years old. The fourth was described as “a 40-year-old [woman] who was experiencing homelessness.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.