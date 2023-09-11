Homeless woman whose body was found last spring in a Hagerstown park had 44 stab wounds

A homeless man accused of stabbing his wife to death in May in a Hagerstown park where they were known to sleep was seen carrying a knife the previous day, a knife that later turned up near the crime scene with her blood, a Washington County prosecutor told a judge on Friday.

Assistant State's Attorney Beverly Plutnick said the medical examiner's report, which the prosecutors' office received last week, stated Rachela Virginia Disandro had at least 44 stab wounds.

Disandro's body was found early on May 26 inside a stone alcove beneath the porch of the Hager House, an 18th-century structure built by the city's founder that is in Hagerstown City Park.

The stab wounds left distinguishing marks believed to be caused by the knife found at the scene and previously seen on her husband, the accused, Anthony Lee Donnelly, Plutnick said.

There also is video of Donnelly and Disandro walking into City Park around 11 p.m. and that the defendant left the park early in the morning, Plutnick said.

Donnelly, 41, of no fixed address, was indicted by a Washington County grand jury on Tuesday and arrested Thursday without incident during a traffic stop along Salem Avenue, according to Hagerstown Police.

He is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

During a bond review hearing on Friday afternoon, Washington County Circuit Court Judge Joe Michael ordered Donnelly to be held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center.

In ordering him held without bond, Michael said Donnelly was a danger to the community and he noted that Donnelly had been out on parole or probation for a different murder years ago when the May homicide occurred in City Park.

Plutnick had said Donnelly was sentenced to life in prison, with all but 30 years suspended from that earlier murder in Charles County, Md. Donnelly was paroled on Oct. 7, 2022. He was on five years probation for the 2001 murder when this spring's homicide occurred.

In July 2002, Donnelly pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for an incident in Charles County, Md., around June 29, 2001, according to his online court docket.

Michael also ordered a competency hearing for Donnelly.

As Donnelly walked into the courtroom for the hearing, he stretched his arms over his head, crying, and continued crying through much of the hearing. He often sat with his head face down on the defense table and his hands covering his head.

Michael asked him more than once to state his name at the start of the hearing.

Michael also noted Donnelly's lack of eye contact with him during the hearing in stating he was ordering a competency hearing "out of an abundance of caution."

In requesting Donnelly be held without bond, Plutnick both said that Donnelly could be a danger to the community and that he had contacts in Southern Maryland and could be a flight risk. She said Donnelly's arrest was publicized, that people in the homeless community knew about the case and there was concern he could potentially interfere with witnesses in the case.

Judge comments on time it took for arrest in murder case

Michael, noting that the May incident was clearly a homicide and various items had been recovered like the bloody knife and clothes, questioned or commented more than once about the three months that passed between the homicide and Donnelly's arrest.

Michael, explaining that part of a bond review hearing is determining whether the defendant is a danger, said it was somewhat strange that, given the nature of the evidence in "what sounds like a heinous murder," that Donnelly was charged three months later.

Plutnick said Hagerstown Police immediately decided to send evidence for DNA testing and took a DNA sample from Donnelly, whom they spoke with briefly when Disandro's body was found.

The autopsy report was dated Aug. 29 and was received Wednesday or Thursday, Plutnick said.

Assistant Public Defender Daniel Tait also noted the timeframe, saying that if his client was a "serious risk" he would have been picked up recently after the incident.

Tait said Donnelly gets his mail at a local shelter and had been in the community since October.

Lt. Rebecca Fetchu, spokesperson for Hagerstown Police, was asked during a phone interview earlier Friday about the time between the homicide and the arrest. Fetchu said there are procedures for processing evidence, police had to wait for "results" on some of that evidence, and officials had to ensure they had probable cause to move forward with an arrest.

There were a lot of pieces to the investigation, which prosecutors had to present to a grand jury to show a clear picture of what police alleged happened so grand jury members could see there was enough evidence to move forward with prosecution, Fetchu said.

In a text, Fetchu praised the forensic scientists for the "excellent job" they did processing the evidence and the criminal investigators who "worked hard" from the time of Disandro's death through giving testimony to the grand jury.

