Homeless woman's beating death in Delray Beach gets man 23-year prison sentence

DELRAY BEACH — A judge has sentenced 33-year-old man who pleaded guilty in the beating death of a woman in Delray Beach to 23 years in prison.

During an April 1 hearing before Circuit Judge Howard Coates, Sherric Lee pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Stacey Passick, 53, whose body was found in a burning home on Southwest Fourth Avenue in Delray Beach on July 13, 2020.

Lee, who Delray Beach police said is homeless, told officers he was using drugs that morning and began beating Passick with his fists after he suspected she had taken a heroin capsule from him. Lee said he "snapped" and also hit Passick with a metal object.

He left after realizing something inside the home had caught on fire.

Police investigators said Passick also was homeless and could often be seen along Atlantic Avenue, near Interstate 95, not far from where her body was found.

Passick's death was one of 99 confirmed homicides in Palm Beach County and the first of six in Delray Beach during 2020, according to a Palm Beach Post online database.

