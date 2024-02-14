Low-income New Yorkers sue Mayor Adams over refusal to expand rental voucher access

Four low-income New Yorkers who live in shelters or are at risk of homelessness sued Mayor Adams and his administration on Wednesday for refusing to implement new laws that’d make it easier for them to access the city’s rental assistance program.

The residents, joined by lawyers from the Legal Aid Society and members of the City Council, were expected to discuss the rare legal action against the mayor during a morning press conference on the steps of City Hall.

The suit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court by the quartet — Marie Vincent, Carolina Tejeda, Mary Cronneit and Susan Acks — asks a judge to order the mayor to implement the laws.

Spokespeople for the mayor did not immediately return a request for comment on the newly-filed suit.

The laws the mayor’s refusing to implement were passed by the City Council last summer. They revolve around CityFHEPS, a city-funded housing voucher program that heavily subsidizes rent on open market apartments for low-income New Yorkers.

Among other provisions, the laws adopted by the Council would make it easier to obtain a CityFHEPS voucher by eliminating a rule requiring beneficiaries to enter a homeless shelter before they can apply. That means the new laws would make it so that otherwise income-eligible beneficiaries at risk of homelessness could apply for a voucher if they’ve received a rent demand from their landlord.

But the mayor vetoed the bills in June, arguing the Council’s bills would saddle the city with far too big of a cost at a time that its finances are strained by the migrant crisis.

The Council overrode the veto in July, though, dealing a stinging blow to the mayor and forcing the bills into law despite his opposition.

Nonetheless, the mayor’s administration told Council leaders late last year that it would not comply with a legally mandated timeline to implement the laws by mid-January. That prompted the Council and the Legal Aid Society, which represents the city’s homeless population, to announce they were considering legal action to force the mayor to comply with the expanded CityFHEPS laws.

This story will be updated.