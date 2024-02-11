PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Homelessness among veterans is a rising problem, especially for women. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says from 2020-2023 the total number of homeless veterans decreased by 4.5%. However, homelessness among women veterans increased by nearly 24%.

“Women have unique needs in terms of processing Information. So, we’re working hard to determine what those needs are and how to address them individually and collectively so we can keep women off the streets,” said Pennsylvania Army National Guard Veteran JoAnn Tresco.

According to The U.S. Department of Veterans, factors that contribute to homelessness among women veterans are military sexual assault, intimate partner violence, poverty, being a single parent, and trauma.

“I have PTSD and I live with that every day,” said Tresco.

JoAnn Tresco served our country for 34 years.

“I served with The Judge Advocate General Corps my entire career. So, I worked with lawyers who were assisting commanders and soldiers with legal matters while they were serving. I did two tours of duty, one, a peacekeeping mission in Bosnia, and (the other was) a combat tour,” said Tresco.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

abc27 Evening Newsletter

Tresco is not part of the veteran women homelessness statistic. However, she says that therapy and support from family and friends helped her.

“I would say that’s the combination. If you can make sure that you reach out to the people who love you and don’t be afraid to ask them to listen and you seek the help of a therapist with experience working with veterans, you have a chance of living at least somewhat of a normal life.”

While it’s hard to hear there is an increase in women veterans being homeless, Tresco says there is hope.

“Don’t give up. You know, women have a hard time, oftentimes navigating through life and caring for children at the same time. There are resources out there and there are people out there who will help. Don’t hesitate to take the hand of a hand up and to Let people help you,” said Tresco.



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.