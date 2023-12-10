Homelessness and crime by the numbers: What we know

Dec. 10—Data from the Norman Police Department shows that homeless individuals in Norman are involved with a disproportionate number of calls for service, but the majority of reported incidents are non-violent in nature.

The NPD keeps track of calls for service, which are incidents where first responders are requested, and what types of incidents are reported. The NPD began tracking calls for service made regarding homeless people last year, and the responding officers use their discretion in determining who is homeless, which may result in inaccurate counts.

There were 50,311 total calls for service through July 31; 2,736 of those calls involved unhoused people.

The NPD has updated that count to 4,113 calls for service involving a homeless person through Oct. 31. Last year, the year-to-date count for calls involving homeless people was 3,897 through Oct. 31, representing a 5.5% year-over-year increase.

As of July 31, all calls for service were up 7% from the previous year, meaning the number of calls regarding homeless people has not disproportionately increased.

The majority of calls for service regarding homeless people are not calls to report violent crime, and nearly a fifth are not to report crimes at all, but instead to request welfare checks.

Trespassing (24%), welfare checks (19%) and disturbance of the peace (15%) were the most common reasons for calls through July 31. Advocates for the homeless often refer to crimes like trespassing as "survival crimes," characterizing such crimes as committed out of desperation or necessity.

"We focus on addressing the root causes of issues when possible, such as connecting individuals with the appropriate resources and support services. However, such referrals do not relieve anyone of the responsibility for the crime committed," said NPD Chief Kevin Foster in a statement to the Transcript.

Arrests have also increased at Norman shelters. In 2021, the Salvation Army and Food & Shelter had 14 and 55 arrests on-site, respectively. In 2022, those numbers increased to 27 and 153.

This year through Oct. 31, the Salvation Army shelter has had 28 on-site arrests and Food & Shelter has had 131. A Friends Place, which was not open year-round in 2021 and 2022, has had 33 on-site arrests through Oct. 31.

As of July 31, the most common causes for arrest at Norman shelters were drug violations, warrant services, public intoxication, assault and theft.

"NPD has not and will not refrain from enforcing the law when the individual is homeless," Foster said. "We enforce the law regardless of an individual's housing status, the time of day, or other potential external limitations."

Norman's homeless population has also grown over the past year, according to data from the Cleveland County Continuum of Care. Every year, the Continuum of Care performs a point-in-time count of all unhoused people in Norman. The Continuum of Care uses instructions from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to make the counts, which include counting both individuals staying in shelters and individuals who are sleeping in areas not traditionally designed for human occupation, like the streets or abandoned buildings.

This year's point-in-time count was conducted on Jan. 26. The count identified 139 sheltered individuals and 74 unsheltered individuals. Last year's PIT count, conducted on Jan. 27, 2022, identified 120 sheltered and 77 unsheltered individuals.

To conduct the count, Continuum of Care volunteers and employees ask individuals where they slept the night before, if they had already been surveyed that day and if they were willing to participate in the survey. Because not every individual may choose to respond, and the individuals surveyed are those located by the volunteers and employees, point-in-time counts may not always be completely accurate.

John Carl, a criminology professor and researcher at the University of Oklahoma, pointed out the fluctuating nature of homelessness makes completely sound data collection difficult. Some are homeless for longer or shorter periods of time than others, and each person's background and circumstances are unique.

"It's a complex and individualized group," Carl said. "Making specific knowledge of who this population is on any given night is a challenge at best, and nearly impossible."

Evidence also shows homeless people are more likely to be the victims of crime when compared to those with stable residencies. A 2014 study conducted across Ft. Lauderdale, Detroit, Nashville, Houston and Worcester, Massachusetts determined up to half of unhoused people report being victims of violence, and the percentage of respondents who said they had been victims increased with the number of years they reported being homeless.

Such studies are not local to Norman. Still, Carl says "it would be criminologically sound to support the general claim that all vulnerable populations fall into the same category."

"Poor, vulnerable, frequently young people, are always the most victimized groups whether they are unhoused or not," Carl said.

Studies have also shown non-violent crime is more common in the area surrounding homeless shelters. One study conducted by the University of Pennsylvania found that non-violent crimes such as car break-ins, vandalism and drug deals increased by about 56% in the 100 yards surrounding a shelter, with crime increases dissipating after about 400 yards — about two to three city blocks.

In that particular study, rates of violent crime did not rise significantly, and commercial building break-ins decreased by about 25%. The researchers suspected that the shelter lessened the incentive to break into commercial properties at night to sleep or get warm, or perhaps because the property owners increased security measures in response to the shelter's opening.