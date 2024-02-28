Homelessness, DART among topics for Des Moines at-large council candidates at forum

Six at-large Des Moines City Council candidates shared their views on homelessness, the Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority system and climate change on Monday during a forum ahead of the March special election.

At-large candidates Dr. Claudia Addy, Benjamin Clarke, Justyn Lewis, Robert "Bobby" Pate, Mike Simonson and Rose Marie Smith gathered at the Brody Middle School auditorium at 2501 Park Ave.

More than 40 people attended the roughly 90-minute forum, where the candidates had two minutes apiece to answer pre-written questions read by moderator George Davis, the Southwestern Hills Neighborhood Association president, before the public was given time to ask questions.

More: Here's who is running for Des Moines City Council at-large special election in March

The special election is set for March 19. Early voting begins Feb. 28.

Among the issues and responses:

DART service and budget issues

Given the Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority's request for the city of Des Moines to provide additional funding through a franchise fee, Davis asked the candidates to provide their views and concerns over DART's services, benches at bus stops, weekend service, and trash pickup at the stops.

Lewis, a business owner and activist, said it's important to ask why DART needs dollars from Des Moines in the first place. His answer: DART is a regional system, and if we're looking at all the people in our region, not everyone is putting in as equitable as they should. He said the city should elect someone who supports DART, but also advocates for improving the agency's quality of services and how it manages its budget.

Clarke, a farmer and the founder of Iowa Firm Foundation, an education nonprofit, said he'd like to see more shelters at bus stops for inclement weather and would like to see more metro area cities participating in the transit system. He said advocating for more tourism could help attract more customers to the transit system.

Pate, an Iowa state government employee and criminal justice reform advocate, said there needs to be more research on whether the amount DART is asking for is justified before the city makes additional funding decisions. He told the audience public transit is "key" for residents, especially for those who use it to get to work.

Smith said public transit is needed in Des Moines, especially for those who experience homelessness and others who rely on the system, regardless of whether suburbs want to participate. She said the city needs to investigate where DART's dollars are being spent and ensure the money is used to serve the community.

Simonson, an architect, said he is supportive of DART, pointing to a statistic that shows about 61% of people who use the service don't have a car. He applauded a city zoning ordinance that concentrates development along the DART route, saying it's "ecologically" smart and a good way to encourage people to ride the bus. Like Lewis, Simonson emphasized the transit system serves regionally, and after meeting with other council members from surrounding suburbs, Simonson said it was encouraging to hear that some also advocate for improving DART services. "It cannot be on the shoulders of Des Moines alone," Simonson said.

Addy, a retired physician, expressed concerns over a possible increase in a franchise fee to support DART. Still, she said she's had good personal experiences with the bus system. She suggested the agency start a shuttle option for large downtown events, similar to how the buses are used to shuttle visitors to the Iowa State Fair, as a way for the agency to pull in additional revenue.

Homelessness and affordable housing

One resident asked the candidates their views on homelessness in the city, panhandling and the difficulty of finding affordable housing in Des Moines.

Pate told the audience homelessness has become an issue across the country and in Iowa, and said the issue impacts children, to a point, in some cases, where it can cause trauma. He said affordable housing should be accessible for vulnerable residents, including people with criminal records.

Lewis said it's important to remember to humanize homelessness, noting that everyone deserves to be housed. He said the solution to homelessness is two-fold: Making sure the person gets housed, and access to food, a job and mental health services. Lewis said Des Moines already has some pieces of that puzzle. He said the missing piece is adding more affordable housing and more housing types, such as apartments.

Smith applauded the city for its recent hiring of Amber Lewis, a homeless policy administrator, who she hopes will be able to gather information needed to address the issue. Smith, who said homelessness stems from causes such as mental health and a lack of affordable housing, said the city is on its way to tackling the issue.

Simonson agreed the city was on the right track in tackling homelessness, pointing to programs such as Restart Recovery Homes, temporary housing for men, and Central Iowa Sheltering Services. He also called out an estimated gap of about 300 units needed for rapid rehousing, permanent housing with transitional subsidies and on-site services. Simonson said many people fall into homelessness because of sudden changes such as car bills that lead to losing a job, a relationship change, and health issues.

Clarke said the city also needs to consider how to help its veterans who are homeless or have an impairment.

Climate change and ADAPT DSM

Climate activist Carolyn Uhlenhake-Walker asked the candidates whether they believe in climate change and what parts of ADAPT DSM, the city's new climate action plan, they would promote so that it's not simply sitting on a shelf.

Smith agreed the plan shouldn't sit on the shelf and said she believes in climate change, but said she would need to do some research on the plan.

Addy said she believes in climate change and said the city has made strides in the right direction.

Simonson said he believes in climate change, but would need to do additional research on the climate action plan. He said generally, plans should become part of an ordinance or specific requirement to have teeth. "Otherwise it does become just a plan," he said.

Pate said he needs to do more research on climate change, what it means and what its "pros and cons" are. He said he'd continue to listen and learn.

Clarke said he would also have to research climate change and said weather changes are "up to the Lord."

Lewis said he believes in climate change and said he practices conservation through his landscaping business which specializes in water conservation practices including soil quality restoration and rain gardens.

Want to catch an at-large Des Moines City Council candidate forum?

There are more opportunities to hear from the candidates before the special election on March 19. Here are a few of the upcoming events:

Host: East Des Moines DemocratsTime/Date: 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 6Location: Chuck's Restaurant, 3610 Sixth Ave.

Host: Lower Beaver Neighborhood AssociationTime/Date: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7 Location: Debra Heights Wesleyan Church, 4025 Lower Beaver Rd.

Please send announcements of additional candidate forums to Virginia Barreda at vbarreda@dmreg.com.

Virginia Barreda is the Des Moines city government reporter for the Register. She can be reached at vbarreda@dmreg.com. Follow her on Twitter at @vbarreda2.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines at-large candidates talk DART, homelessness at forum