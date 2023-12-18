Homelessness in Memphis: answers to common misconceptions and myths

Homelessness is a topic where information is convoluted and often false. Many misconceptions of the unhoused litter social media, with claims that often leave those experiencing homelessness feeling and being portrayed as less than.

Speaking with both local experts and service providers, The Commercial Appeal was able to discuss some of the most common misconceptions and provide factual answers to them.

Myth: Homelessness is caused by substance use or mental illness

Julie Meiman, Continuum of Care Director at Community Alliance for the Homeless said that, overwhelmingly, the data around homelessness does not attribute substance use or mental illness as causes. The major cause of homelessness is the lack of housing.

"When we say housing, everybody pictures that kind of single-family house with the yard, but we really mean the continuum of housing," Meiman said.

Continuum of housing is a term used in many conversations about homelessness and many do not know what it means. The term "continuum of housing" means a variety of housing types available in the community. This ranges across the spectrum, from emergency shelters for those sleeping outdoors to housing that someone with any amount of wealth can suitably sleep in.

"If you compare cities with similar population densities, similar economic levels to cities that that, you know, across several metrics appear to be similar ― you will see differing rates of homelessness," Meiman said. "So, what it comes down to is the availability of housing."

Mental illness and substance abuse are symptoms of homelessness, Meiman said, but there are failures within the structure of our society that are causing homelessness as well.

"We have intersectional failings for people experiencing homelessness. And those intersectional failings have to do with the healthcare system, our criminal justice system, employment, our transportation system," Meiman said. "And so...those symptoms of mental health and substance abuse get assigned to people as moral failings when really what's happening as people are just trying to survive."

Lisa Anderson, Room In The Inn executive director, said that many times the trauma of living on the street where danger and violence are unavoidable causes mental illness that often goes untreated.

"These are the conditions that may cause someone to lose their housing and support system but it is the unjust lack of resources available to them that keep them unhoused," Anderson said in an email. "No insurance, no income, little educational opportunities, poor access to healthcare, poor access to transportation all impact the journey into and out of homelessness. Poverty is a prison, and often the sentence is served out on the streets, homeless."

Myth: There’s enough shelter space to house everyone who wants it

Emergency shelters around Memphis are consistently having to turn away dozens of people a night due to limited space said Kirsten Hipkins, Continuum of Care Coordinated Entry Director at CAFTH.

"Our service providers are turning away individuals and families on a daily basis because of the lack of emergency shelter in the city," Hipkins said. "And that's for every population, youth, families, individuals, LGBTQ...veterans."

Population-specific shelters are located around Memphis to address the various needs of those individuals Meiman said. Some shelters cater to women, men, the LGBTQ+ community, veterans and those who are exiting the foster care system.

"Anyone who is just trying to survive (homelessness) is experiencing trauma ― baseline," Meiman said. "Population-specific shelter and housing is equipped to address those traumas."

Two of the largest shelters for men in Memphis charge a fee for shelter, Anderson said in an email. Oftentimes, men who work lower-wage jobs use these shelters as housing. Anderson has said in the past, many nights RITI has had to turn away dozens of unhoused people because their shelter space filled up. There are very few low-barrier facilities in Memphis that provide shelter for free of charge, Anderson said.

"Several very good places provide shelter but all, even RITI, have limitations. Memphis desperately needs a public emergency night-to-night shelter for women and families," Anderson said in an email.

Myth: People choose to be homeless

Anderson said that this statement comes up in conversation many times when talking with people about homelessness. Anderson said more often than not, those who are experiencing chronic homelessness have completely "given up" on the possibility of "getting out" of homelessness.

In Anderson's experience, knowing thousands of unhoused people over all her years of work, she has never met someone who has "chosen" to be homeless. There are a multitude of factors that can lead someone into homelessness, Anderson said.

"The lack of childcare, affordable housing, a living wage not to mention how difficult it is to navigate transportation and get the ever-changing required documents to access the dozens of necessary agencies. I think I might give up also if I were in that situation," Anderson said in an email.

Meiman said that CAFTH believes that housing is a human right and many times there are uncontrollable factors that lead to homelessness.

"When people have are subjected to and the products have decades of systemic racism, decades of poverty, decades of human rights abuse, I would challenge anyone to make the case that that person is choosing to be in that situation," Meiman said.

Myth: Getting a job will "fix" their life

This is a sentiment commonly heard in dinner table conversation, but Hipkins said this is hardly true.

"Specifically in Memphis, a lot of the people experiencing a housing crisis are employed, some of them are even full-time employed," Hipkins said.

Hipkins said that the idea that money will get someone suitable shelter leads back to the continuum of housing, and the difficulty finding low-barrier and affordable housing in Memphis.

"Even when people are obtaining and maintaining employment, locating low barrier affordable housing is the first barrier to people who do experience housing crisis who have employment," Hipkins said.

Low-barrier housing means that the units available have limited if no obstacles to obtaining shelter. This term is often used to describe low-barrier shelters, which have minimum requirements for individuals who wish to stay there.

For those who are unemployed, getting a job is more difficult than one might assume. Having reliable transportation, state-issued identification and a home address are requirements for many companies.

Anderson also echoed what Hipkins said. Anderson said that many of the unhoused people she works with every day work, but working a job does not often provide enough money to sustain housing.

"It is not possible to earn enough while making minimum wage and afford safe, affordable permanent housing in Memphis or any other city for that matter," Anderson said in an email. "Many of the people I know well who are homeless work, they work hard and they share with others from that work even though they rarely have enough for housing."

Myth: There are only 1,000 people homeless in Memphis

The number of people homeless in any given city is hard to determine for several factors. If someone has access to a car they can sleep there, they can couch surf with friends and family or they opt to seek shelter in abandoned buildings. Every year on a select night in January, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires CoC agencies, like CAFTH, to count all visible homeless people. This is referred to as the point-in-time count.

For CAFTH, and most Continuum of Care agencies around the country, the Point-in-time count is almost completely volunteer-driven. Volunteers gather at a specified meeting place, and they are assigned regions of the city where the unhoused tend to congregate in large numbers ― for Memphis that is Midtown and Downtown. Volunteers are restricted from going into abandoned buildings, heavily obscured areas, like wooded areas, and areas that are generally felt to be "unsafe," Hipkins said.

"HUD's guidance is very, very specific about where when we are allowed to approach someone experiencing homelessness, and we rely heavily on volunteers to do so," Hipkins said. "We recognize that that number cannot account for the number of people sleeping in their vehicles, (it) doesn't account for the people staying in abandoned buildings, because we and our volunteers are not allowed to enter a situation that could be unsafe."

Hipkins said that HUD recognizes that the methodology is not 100% perfect, and they recommend reevaluating the practice often so that those who are unreachable can be reached.

Anderson said that it is impossible to have an accurate count of the unhoused people in Memphis, and the count only captures a "snapshot" and not a real count.

"There are thousands of people (men, women and children) who experience homelessness each year. Some chronically and some situationally. The numbers seem to be rising as safe, affordable housing is farther away from being possible for people living in poverty," Anderson said.

Get involved

There are many organizations around Memphis that serve the unhoused in a variety of different capacities. CAFTH has a list of their Consortium Members on their website and encourages people to get involved with the organizations on the list.

Brooke Muckerman covers Shelby County Government for The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached at 901-484-6225, brooke.muckerman@commercialappeal.com and followed on X, formerly known as Twitter @BrookeMuckerman.

