Homelessness in Norman: What's the situation?

Dec. 3—In 2023, close to 213 people were considered to be homeless in Cleveland County.

According to the local Point in Time Count (PIT), conducted by the Cleveland County Continuum of Care earlier this year, 125 of those people are utilizing emergency shelters, 14 are sheltered in transitional housing and 74 are considered unsheltered.

This year saw 16 more unhoused people than last year's count which was 197. In 2021, it was 106; 2020 was 266; 2019 was 347; 2018 was 364. In a data set that was given to the Transcript from previous PIT counts that go back to 2009, that first year counted 585 people as homeless.

The median number of people in the past 15 years is 266 people and the average is 322 people.

Unhoused resources in Norman include Bridges of Norman, Catholic Charities such as the Women's Sanctuary, Food & Shelter, Mission Norman, Salvation Army, Thunderbird Clubhouse, Veterans Affairs, Care-A-Vans, Red Dirt Collective and the Women's Resource Center.

As of 2023, there were 240 beds counted in a Housing Inventory Count as part of the PIT. In 2022, it was 286; 2021 had 250; 2020 had 232; 2019 had 209.

A Friend's House, the Food & Shelter emergency shelter located at the northwest corner of Gray Street and James Garner Avenue, housed 1,613 people in October and 1,562 in September, according to presentations given by Executive Director April Doshier during City Council Oversight Committee meetings.

In a Nov. 9 meeting, Doshier told committee members that they sheltered 30 people in October who are working, but do not make enough money for rent or housing. Doshier also mentioned that the organization helps those who may have housing or family elsewhere get back to those areas. In October, they helped six people with those issues after verifying they had somewhere to go.

Kristy Stewart, the executive director of the Women's Resource Center, said the organization offers housing to 23 women with children and has a combined amount of four twin size beds and couches for any overflow.

She added that if they reach capacity that resources are provided by the organization to help people find a safe place to stay.

According to Mission Norman's website, they provided of 15,722 people with their resources and 17 families with transitional housing in 2022.

While there are resources available for the unhoused population, the City of Norman does not have a 24/7 permanent shelter. As of yet, there is no timeline of when one could be built since the Planning Commission rejected the relocation and re-zoning of a proposed shelter location at 718 N. Porter Ave. in August.

"We do have the Homebase study which gives us kind of the roadmap for what we need to do and a permanent shelter is a recommended solution to that. Ideally, a 24-hour day and night service," said Councilor Stephen T. Holman, Ward 7.

Holman said that "any piece of property in Norman" the city will take a look at. "If you know of a property in Norman that you think would be appropriate for this and is available send it to us."

He said the city also doesn't need to build a "Taj Mahal of shelters," just a basic enclosed space with heating and air conditioning.

Both Holman and Councilor Helen Grant, Ward 4, said that if the shelter could be near existing services for issues like addiction and mental health that would help.

"It really just depends on where the land is and what we and also who's coming together for this because at the end of the day it's a multi-agency issue. Norman is taking the lead because we're seeing that the issues of homelessness elsewhere in this county and in the city aren't really being addressed at other levels. And so we have to have an option, otherwise we're just going to have people on the streets," Grant said.

Other city leaders, such as Mayor Larry Heikkila, questioned the need for the city's involvement in homeless issues and said that it should be up to churches and nonprofits.

In a Nov. 17 press release, Heikkila wrote that the city council has invited the unhoused population to Norman and subsidizes "their lifestyle." He wrote their presence has also had a "deleterious" effect on the community.

When asked to elaborate on what these comments, he said he's been told by business owners, mainly from the downtown area, that they're "losing customers" and "people are afraid to come down and do business down here because they don't want confrontation with homeless folks. They'd rather go somewhere else."

He said any "rational discussion" with council has been difficult to have as well.

Heikkila said that one option is to help people "move on" to other locations.

"My thought is, if Oklahoma City is so welcoming, let's move them to Oklahoma City, but I don't have their permission to do that and I haven't talked to Mayor Holt about it. But they need to not be here is my thing, they're a migratory population anyway...and so go somewhere else. I don't know where," he said.

He went on to discuss how the city uses rulings from the ninth circuit court of appeals rather than the tenth which is the district Oklahoma is under. The ninth circuit has rulings "that cannot stop people from camping anywhere on property, public property unless I have a solution that they can go get a shelter."

He added that he thinks "that's an erroneous decision."

Holman said that forcibly removing people from public property is usually the last resort as well as involving law enforcement.

"We're dealing with people with, in some cases, severe mental health issues and addiction and you know, just being homeless will make you mentally ill over time being exposed to the elements, the stress of not knowing where you're sleeping, or where you're gonna get your meals today. Over time that will make pretty much anybody become more unstable mentally. I don't see the police being the best option to deal with that," he said.

He said resources like 988, a suicide and crisis helpline, or also the newly announced Red Rock center could help with these issues, but it's only a start.

Grant said that "in a perfect world, good mental health professionals who would show up in the kinds of mobile health crisis response vehicles and assess somebody...de-escalate them and get them to come with us and then come to the urgent care recovery."

Grant said instances involving local business owner, Shannon Hantchett, as well as Marconia Kessee, whose estate the City just settled with at a Nov. 14 city council meeting for $650,000, could have benefited from such services. Both cases required assistance for mental health and substance abuse issues that were not addressed and led to the death of both people while being held in the Cleveland County Detention Center.

In response to the mayor's comments, Holman said that Heikkila and other city leaders with similar opinions "have not proposed a single policy at all."

"The only reason that the City is paying for the Friend's house to operate is because no churches and nonprofits have offered to do it. And we can't just let people freeze to death on Main Street...be exposed to the elements. Oklahoma is not a friendly place to be homeless. We would be what we would be considered one of the most unfriendly. Our climate is not good for living outside and our political climate is not friendly. There's just no reason anybody would willingly choose to be homeless here," he said.