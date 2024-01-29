Homelessness reached a record in 2023, and it could get worse
Incomes have failed to keep up with the rising cost of rent for many, prompting more people to become homeless
Ford dealers can now rent older Mustang Mach-E inventory under two rental programs, but the move raises questions about demand and sales momentum.
This comfy fave is made with moisture-wicking material and has over 21,000 perfect five-star ratings.
Are you "too old" to start over in your 30s? TikTokers weigh in.
Dermatologists set the record straight on what skin care products tweens should avoid.
The Gamecocks passed a tough test against LSU, showing Dawn Staley has more than enough talent on her roster to win it all.
Cap VC is launching a tool for VC firms, and is planning to expand its offering to startups raising money. VC is a people-business above all, but as AIs are getting closer and closer to being people, too, there's a slew of new tools making their way to the market. As a startup spun out of a VC fund that prides itself on leveraging AI-powered tools to streamline VC operations, Cap VC is taking a stab at disrupting the people funding the disruptors.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
'Saved my tires': 45,000+ fans rely on this gauge to get the proper pressure.
Save over 60% on the moisture-proof, breathable and transparent space-savers 13,000+ shoppers swear by.
Many families are buying their own bounce houses. Here's how they can use them safely.
A year and a half after announcing its intention to acquire iRobot, Amazon’s deal is officially dead. All parties involved anticipated some level of regulatory scrutiny, but after a few decades of tech company consolidation, few expected this much friction. This morning’s news also finds iRobot laying off 350 people -- amounting to nearly one-third of its total headcount -- as longtime CEO Colin Angle steps down.
In today's edition: The Super Bowl is set, Aussie Open champs, a historic upset in England, top plays of the weekend, and more.
Being aggressive is generally celebrated only when it works. But Campbell is always aggressive.
An Indian state government has fixed security issues impacting its website that exposed the sensitive documents and personal information of millions of residents. The bugs existed on the Rajasthan government website related to Jan Aadhaar, a state program to provide a single identifier to families and individuals in the state to access welfare schemes. The bugs exposed the copies of Aadhaar cards, birth and marriage certificates, electricity bills and income statements related to registrants, as well as personal information such as their date of birth, gender and father's name.
Brady oversaw an offensive overhaul that helped the Bills finish 6-1 to win the AFC East.
This week, read about how Mercedes mistakenly exposed its source code, the latest in the Cruise-GM saga, Tesla's EV sales warning and more. Autonomous vehicle and EV startups — even those that have since gone public — are trying to cut costs in hopes of extending their capital runway. Aurora Innovation, for instance, laid off about 3% of its workforce; EV company Polestar confirmed to TechCrunch it has also cut about 15% of its global workforce, Flexport is reportedly looking to axe another 20% of jobs and package delivery company Veho said that it laid off 19% of its corporate/exempt employee headcount.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top starters ranked going into the 2024 season.
Learn how bonuses are taxed and how you can manage your supplemental wages to reduce your tax liability.
A lawsuit accuses 23andMe of failing to notify customers that they were specifically targeted for having Chinese and Ashkenazi Jewish heritage.
Fossil Group confirmed to The Verge on Friday that it's exiting the smartwatch business, and will instead focus on its other products. It hasn't released a new smartwatch since 2021. The company said it'll keep releasing software updates for the time being.