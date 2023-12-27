Homelessness surging in Alliance as city sees growth

In Alliance, the number of people living homeless or unsheltered has, "grown considerably," said Major Tara Harrison of the Alliance Salvation Army.

ALLIANCE − Over the past few years, the city of Alliance has enjoyed positive economic and community growth.

Its industrial park has new tenants. Carnation City Mall has made way for a new retail plaza anchored by a Meijer superstore. And several chain restaurants, including Raising Cane's, are heading to the city.

"A lot of good things have happened here in the last four years," Mayor Andy Grove said.

But as the city grows, so, too, does a problem that threatens many of its residents.

Homelessness.

Local ministries, including Alliance Salvation Army and Clothed in Righteousness, said they feel the increase. Officials there say the number of individuals in shelters, temporary housing or what they call "unsheltered" has grown considerably.

Alliance YWCA reported distribution of hygiene supplies, mostly for homeless, has tripled in 2023, and the waiting list for shelter is at an all-time high.

"How do you measure the exact amount of unsheltered friends in our city? I don't know. I just know the people we see and it's a great number," said Maj. Tara Harrison of the Alliance Salvation Army.

Alliance's trend is not unique in Stark County − or Ohio. The city is mimicking a national concern, and a recent federal report found a major surge in homelessness across the U.S. in 2023.

More than 650,000 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2023 − a 12% increase from 2022 − which was a record high, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development reported on Dec. 15.

"We're seeing this around the country as a product of long-term housing getting more and more expensive," said Steve Berg, chief policy officer for the National Alliance to End Homeless. "I don't know enough about Alliance to know what has happened, but long-term trends play out in short-term spurts."

Eva Slagle: '50 to 75 homeless a night' are served

In 2020, Mike and Eva Slagle of Damascus opened Clothed in Righteousness to help the homeless and underprivileged with free services. In September, they changed the ministry's focus to strictly homeless.

The reason? The need was great.

Eva Slagle, the agency's director, said they have helped three times as many people − most of them homeless − this year than 2022. As of Dec. 15, the ministry has assisted 8,630 people, and 60% of them are homeless or considered unsheltered. Last year, they served 2,450 people.

Unsheltered or unhoused individuals live on the streets or in tents. Those who stay at a friend's house or in an emergency shelter are still considered homeless, because their living situation is not permanent.

Slagle said Clothed in Righteousness is serving free food and delivering supplies to 50 to 75 homeless a night at the downtown Alliance ministry. She said those the agency is seeing are not always the same people and most of them are not addicts.

They are people who have encountered financial troubles or mental health stresses.

"Only 15% or 20% are addicts," Slagle said. "Mental health plays a role. A lot of it is just (people) have fallen down a rabbit hole and it's very hard to get out of it."

Liane Thomas, a Beloit native, found herself in that situation.

Police arrested five people living in tents in a wooded area of Maple Beech Park in Alliance on Nov. 6 for trespassing and littering. All of the charges were misdemeanors.

She's lived on the streets, squatted at abandoned structures and lived in tents in homeless camps around the city. At least two camps − one on private property; the other on public land − have been cleared by police in recent months.

Police Chief Akenra X told the Alliance Rotary Club on Wednesday that homelessness is one of the city's biggest concerns. In November, five people living in tents at Maple Beech Park were arrested and charged with misdemeanors; all cases remain unresolved.

Grove and X have said the city works with other agencies to help get homeless individuals into shelters. "Some don't want it," X said.

Liane Thomas didn't always live on the streets. She had a home in Alliance, where she raised a family. All of her children and a grandchild live elsewhere now. There is some strain in those relationships.

Thomas said she even had her own cleaning business. But everything crashed.

Thomas got into a series of alcohol-related legal troubles and her physical health became a roadblock for employment. Eventually, she ended up on the streets of Alliance.

"When the pandemic hit, it kind of all crashed. Nobody wanted their house cleaned," Thomas said. "Then my health kept getting worse, and we had lost where we were living at."

Possible fixes: More shelters? Rent control?

HUD reported the increase in homelessness across the country was due to people who became homeless for the first time, like Thomas. She became unsheltered within the last few months.

Between fiscal years 2021 and 2022, newly homeless increased by 25%, even as people who found a permanent shelter increased by 8%.

HUD attributed some of the increase to expensive rental properties and end of COVID-19 protections from evictions.

Marcus Roth, communications and development director for Coalition on Homelessness and Housing Ohio, said more than 9,700 Stark County households spend more than half of their income on rent, leaving about 21% of all tenants at high risk for eviction.

In Ohio, there is no rent control allowed.

"Creating more affordable housing is critical because the shortage of affordable housing is the primary cause of homelessness," Roth said.

Recently, Gov. Mike DeWine recently announced the Welcome Home Ohio program that would provide $100 million in grants to purchase, rehabilitate or build "qualifying residential properties for income-eligible Ohioans."

In Stark County, local agencies reported homelessness increased by 30% between July 2021 and July 2022. The Homeless Continuum of Care of Stark County estimated there were 260 homeless households on July 29, 2022.

A few months later, the Stark Housing Network's "Point in Time" count in January recorded 320 homeless individuals - 264 sheltered and 56 unsheltered - on the night of the count. That was an increase of 73 more people than the previous count in January 2022.

"Stark County has seen an increase and it has the potential to continue to increase if there is not a focus on additional units of affordable housing," said Marcia Bragg, executive director of Stark Housing Network.

Local ministries also said the city needs more emergency shelters, especially for men. There are only two shelters in Alliance, both with a limited number of beds. Neither of them are for strictly for homeless men. The only men's shelter is in Canton, Refuge of Hope.

Grove said the city has a partnership with SARTA to provide transport for men who seek shelter. However, some homeless men do not want to leave Alliance to head to an unfamiliar place.

Christopher White said he fits that description.

"I want to stay here," White said. "I don't want go go Canton. I don't know people there."

Grove said the city is hoping to attract more single-family and low-income residential construction over the next few years. In the meantime, he said his administration will help individuals who are seeking a place to stay or other assistance.

